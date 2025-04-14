UN report: Tackling global crises requires a radical shift in mindsets

As the world grapples with intensifying environmental and social challenges, a new report offers a radical shift in perspective. Rather than merely outlining the issues, it focuses on how to achieve meaningful, lasting change by confronting the deep societal mindsets and structures that allow global crises like climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss to persist.

Published by the United Nations University’s Institute for Environment and Human Security (UNU-EHS), the 2025 Interconnected Disaster Risks report, titled “Turning Over a New Leaf,” calls for a break from surface-level solutions.

The Theory of Deep Change

The authors argue that efforts to address global risks often fail because they do not challenge the fundamental beliefs and systems that create and maintain these problems.

“Society is at a crossroads,” said Shen Xiaomeng, the director of UNU-EHS. “For years, scientists have warned us about the damage we’re doing to our planet, and how to stop it. But we aren’t taking meaningful actions. We know climate change is worsening, yet fossil fuel consumption keeps hitting record highs. We already have a waste crisis, yet household waste is projected to double by 2050.”

“Time and again, we see the danger ahead, yet we keep moving towards it. In many cases, we see the abyss, we know how to turn around, and yet we confidently keep walking towards it. Why?”

The report responds to this question by introducing a new framework for understanding and addressing the roots of global crises.

This framework, known as the Theory of Deep Change, suggests that transformative action requires more than new policies or technologies – it demands a fundamental rethinking of the values, narratives, and assumptions that shape our society.

Looking beneath the surface

The Theory of Deep Change builds on the warnings of the previous report, which highlighted irreversible tipping points in environmental systems. This year’s edition extends that work by outlining how deep-rooted societal structures and belief systems continue to fuel global risks.

One example explored in the report involves rivers choked with plastic waste. While improving waste management might seem like the obvious solution, the authors argue that real progress requires asking why so much plastic is produced and consumed in the first place.

The theory goes beyond policy fixes and examines the deeper assumptions driving these systems – such as the belief that constant consumption signals progress or that “new is better.”

Tackling global crises at the roots

To illustrate their point, the report uses the metaphor of a tree. The global crises we see – pollution, inequality, climate instability – are like rotten fruit, but the problems originate much deeper, in the roots.

True change, the authors argue, begins at this root level. Without challenging the basic mindsets that uphold our systems, improvements like recycling or conservation will only scratch the surface.

“There are many people who are trying to change the world for the better. But trying to do the right thing can seem like an impossible challenge, and when we feel as though things aren’t moving in the right direction, it is easy to feel defeated,” said lead author Caitlyn Eberle, a research associate at UNU-EHS.

“Our report shows that many of the actions we take, as well-intentioned as they are, won’t work as long as there is a whole system working against us. We need to go deeper, envision the world that we want to live in, and change the structures to match that vision.”

Going beyond the quick fix

One striking example in the report is solar geoengineering – injecting aerosols into the atmosphere to cool the planet. While it might reduce global temperatures, the report warns this is another case of treating the symptoms instead of the cause.

The technique doesn’t reduce carbon emissions or address the behaviors that cause global warming. It also risks unpredictable side effects and raises ethical concerns when implemented unilaterally.

Instead, the report highlights the importance of addressing the behavior – burning fossil fuels – rather than only its consequences. Through the lens of deep change, solar geoengineering is a distraction from the systemic overhaul that is actually needed.

Pathways to transformation

The report identifies five key areas where change is most needed: how we view waste, how we relate to nature, our sense of personal and collective responsibility, our vision of the future, and what we value most as a society.

To support transformation in these areas, the Theory of Deep Change outlines two main pathways, or “levers:” inner and outer. Inner levers deal with changing the beliefs and assumptions that define what’s possible. Outer levers translate new visions into actual systems through laws, education, or institutions.

For example, shifting from national self-interest to a global sense of shared responsibility is an inner lever. Creating structures for international cooperation to govern complex technologies like solar geoengineering is an outer lever. Both are essential, and neither works well alone.

Deep change is not easy

Despite clear pathways forward, deep change is not easy. The report discusses obstacles like fear, vested interests, and institutional resistance, what it terms the “Delta of Doom.” These forces can stall progress, even when better options are known and available.

Still, the authors are hopeful. “Change can be uncomfortable, but going backwards won’t solve the challenges of a rapidly evolving world,” said Zita Sebesvari, the deputy director of UNU-EHS and another lead author of the report.

“This report is not just about avoiding disaster – it’s about breaking free from the mindset of merely mitigating harm. We limit ourselves when we focus only on preventing the worst, rather than striving for the best.”

“By addressing the root causes of the problems, fostering global cooperation and believing in our collective power, we can shape a world where future generations do not just survive but thrive. It’s time for fresh thinking, and ultimately, turning over a new leaf,” she concluded.

