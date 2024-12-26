UN talks on the drought crisis end without agreement

In a setback for environmental protection efforts, recent UN talks failed to produce a concrete plan for addressing worldwide drought concerns.

The extended discussions highlighted growing rifts between developed and developing nations on how to tackle the drought crisis.

At the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) COP16 meeting in Riyadh, delegates from 196 countries and the European Union worked through the night, pushing the talks a day beyond schedule.

Ibrahim Thiaw, UNCCD Executive Secretary, had expressed high hopes at the start, stating that the world expected negotiators “to adopt a bold decision that can help turn the tide on the most pervasive and the most disruptive environmental disaster: drought.”

However, as dawn approached after the night’s efforts, Thiaw acknowledged that “parties need more time to agree on the best way forward.”

A pattern of failed environmental negotiations

This latest setback follows several recent disappointments that have arisen in global environmental talks, including unsuccessful biodiversity discussions in Colombia and failed plastic pollution negotiations in South Korea.

Tom Mitchell from the International Institute for Environment and Development noted that these outcomes have “highlighted the challenges facing global negotiations.”

“More than ever, the fractured geopolitical landscape is proving to be a stumbling block to the COP process and some voices are being squeezed out,” he added.

The real cost of drought inaction

The stakes couldn’t be higher. Droughts, already among the most devastating natural disasters, are expected to intensify due to climate change – threatening both ecosystems and human livelihoods.

According to UN reports, drought-related economic losses currently exceed $300 billion annually, a figure that is likely to climb as water becomes more scarce.

Beyond financial tolls, the social and humanitarian impacts are staggering – droughts exacerbate food insecurity, force mass migrations, and heighten conflicts over dwindling resources.

The growing drought crisis

Projections for the future are even grimmer. By 2050, up to three-quarters of the global population could face drought conditions, placing unprecedented pressure on agriculture, water management systems, and urban planning.

Regions already vulnerable will bear the brunt, but no part of the world will remain untouched.

Rising temperatures, erratic rainfall patterns, and shrinking freshwater supplies are converging to create a perfect storm of challenges that require immediate and coordinated global action.

If no bold measures are taken, the ripple effects could jeopardize progress toward several UN Sustainable Development Goals, including ending poverty, ensuring food security, and promoting peace and justice.

Addressing the drought crisis is not merely a matter of environmental stewardship – it is a necessity for global stability and resilience.

African nations push for stronger measures

African countries stood united in pushing for a binding agreement.

One African delegate, speaking anonymously, shared the hope for mandatory drought preparation plans, stating: “It’s the first time I’ve seen Africa so united, with a strong united front, with respect to the drought protocol.”

The divide between nations became clear as developed countries preferred a looser “framework” approach rather than binding commitments.

This position frustrated both African nations and Indigenous groups that were seeking stronger measures.

Praveena Sridhar of Save Soil suggested moving forward despite the lack of agreement.

“The absence of a protocol from COP16 shouldn’t delay progress,” said Sridhar, noting that governments can still support farmers through sustainable land management programs.

Financial commitments and future plans

The talks weren’t without some progress. Various organizations, including the Arab Coordination Group and the Riyadh Global Drought Resilience Partnership, pledged over $12 billion toward drought resilience efforts.

However, this falls short of the UN’s estimated need of $2.6 trillion for land restoration by 2030.

Saudi Environment Minister Abdulrahman AlFadley emphasized his country’s commitment, stating they are dedicated “to working with all parties to preserve ecosystems, enhance international cooperation to combat desertification and land degradation, and address drought.”

Finding common ground

The discussions revealed an interesting dynamic, as noted by Sridhar. Unlike climate talks that focus on controversial topics like fossil fuels, land preservation discussions offer more common ground.

“Attending to land, agriculture lands, farmers, livestock – it’s not a contested subject. Nobody’s going to say ‘I don’t want food.’ The use of fossil fuels or not is a very polarizing subject. This is not,” said Sridhar.

The next opportunity for progress will come at COP17 in Mongolia in 2026, where nations again hope to finalize a global drought agreement.

