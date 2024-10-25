UN: The world is on track for a catastrophic level of global warming

The Earth is heating up, and the clock is ticking. According to a new report by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the Earth is on track for a global temperature rise of 3.1°C by the end of this century.

This isn’t just an abstract number. It’s the difference between a livable future and a world in crisis. If humanity wants to avoid a catastrophic level of global warming, drastic emission cuts must be made now.

The UNEP‘s latest annual report pulls no punches. It’s a reminder of the urgent action that is needed to keep global warming to a manageable 1.5°C.

Global emissions and climate disaster

The situation is as grim as it sounds. The planet perches on the brink of an environmental disaster but it’s not set in stone.

In the forthcoming UN Cop29 talks in Baku, Azerbaijan, nations will wrestle with hard choices. It’s a high-stakes meeting as countries seek to push up the ante on climate action strategies, particularly by ensuring financial aid for developing countries to combat climate change and shrink emission gaps.

“Either leaders bridge the emissions gap, or we plunge headlong into climate disaster – with the poorest and most vulnerable suffering the most,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

In no uncertain terms, Guterres clarified the options: countries either close the emissions gap or zip towards a climate disaster with those living on the edge paying the highest toll.

Paris treaty and global temperatures

In the 2015 Paris Agreement, countries around the globe pledged to limit temperature rise to well under 2°C, with a more ambitious goal of limiting warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial times.

While 1.5°C is still a risky bet, it’s considered the line in the sand beyond which we will face the most severe impacts of climate change.

The UNEP report noted that global greenhouse gases keep climbing with a 1.3% increase in 2023 from the 2022 levels. The experts also found that G20 nations are behind 77% of the emissions.

If present policies continue, the planet is headed toward global warming of 3.1°C. Even if countries stick to their climate action plans until 2030, the Earth is looking at temperature rises of 2.6°C-2.8°C. The problem is that most countries aren’t hitting their markers for these plans.

Strategies to limit temperature rise

So, what’s the battle plan for saving the Earth from catastrophic levels of global warming? UNEP has some ideas. The first step is for nations to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 42% by 2030 and 57% by 2035.

These aren’t arbitrary numbers. These reductions are scientifically feasible through a significant increase in renewable energy capacity, improving energy efficiency, and moving away from fossil fuels.

The plan also involves protecting and restoring natural habitats like forests and mangroves, which play a vital role in trapping carbon.

Urgency of reducing emissions

Antonio Guterres didn’t hold back when laying out the harsh reality people face if they keep going down this path.

“We need global mobilization on a scale and pace never seen before – starting right now, before the next round of climate pledges – or the 1.5°C goal will soon be dead and well below 2°C will take its place in the intensive care unit,” Guterres said.

He highlighted the urgency of decreasing greenhouse gas emissions, breaking fossil fuel addiction, accelerating renewable energy adoption, and ending deforestation.

Guterres also discussed setting new financial targets for Cop29 to release significant funds for developing countries to fight climate change.

Climate mitigation through technology

Technological innovation offers hope amid climate change challenges. Advances in renewable energy like solar, wind, and hydropower reduce dependence on fossil fuels. Improved battery storage and smart grid technology manage energy distribution and usage.

AI and data analytics optimize energy use and cut waste, while carbon capture technologies lower industries’ emissions.

These innovations require significant investment and global teamwork for successful deployment, highlighting the need for international partnerships and knowledge sharing.

Individual and community action

While government policies and technological advancements are game-changers in combating climate change, individuals’ actions and communities carry a crucial piece of the puzzle.

By making conscious choices such as decreasing energy consumption, minimizing waste, and choosing sustainable transportation options, people can reduce their carbon footprint.

Community-led moves like urban gardening, tree planting, and local energy cooperatives are catalysts in sparking grassroots momentum for environmental change.

These bottom-up movements empower citizens and foster a culture of sustainability, echoing the sentiment that every small action counts and collective efforts lead to substantial environmental impacts.

Preventing catastrophic global warming

Nations need drastic action to dodge a climate catastrophe. According to Inger Andersen, executive director of UNEP, even if nations overshoot the 1.5°C target, humanity must strive for a net-zero, sustainable, and prosperous world.

“Even if the world overshoots 1.5°C – and the chances of this happening are increasing every day – we must keep striving for a net-zero, sustainable and prosperous world,” Anderson said.

“Every fraction of a degree avoided counts in terms of lives saved, economies protected, damages avoided, biodiversity conserved and the ability to rapidly bring down any temperature overshoot.”

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–