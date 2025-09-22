Unborn dinosaur was found inside its egg after 70 million years

A fossilized egg from southern China has revealed one of the most complete dinosaur embryo ever found. In a peer reviewed study, scientists describe the tiny animal, nicknamed Baby Yingliang, and the way its body curled just before hatching.

The egg comes from Late Cretaceous rocks and is estimated at about 70 million years old. That timeline is consistent with a National Geographic report that covered the discovery and its context.

Why this dinosaur egg matters

The research team includes Waisum Ma of the University of Birmingham, who helped examine the specimen after museum staff noticed bones inside the shell.

The egg measures about 6.6 inches long and 3.0 inches wide, and the preserved skeleton inside stretches roughly 9.3 inches.

The animal is an Oviraptorosaur, a feathered member of the dinosaur family that often had beaks and sometimes crests.

Within the broader group of theropod dinosaurs, which also includes the ancestors of modern birds, oviraptorosaurs lived in Asia during the Late Cretaceous.

Articulated embryos in eggs are rare, since delicate bones usually shift or break after burial.

Baby Yingliang is unusual because the bones are connected and arranged in a natural position, which lets researchers study development rather than guess from scattered pieces.

That clear arrangement gives the first definitive look at a bird-like prehatching posture in a non-avian dinosaur.

The skeleton is not crushed flat, so scientists can see how the head, spine, and limbs relate to one another without heavy reconstruction.

What the embryo shows

The head lies below the body, the feet sit on either side of the torso, and the back follows the rounded end of the egg. This pattern matches a late stage position in living birds known as tucking.

In birds, coordinated movements bring the beak into a position that allows the chick to crack the shell, and that sequence is controlled by the central nervous system (CNS).

Classic research shows that these movements build in the final days before hatching and are closely tied to success.

The posture also hints at the location of the air cell, the pocket that forms at the blunt end of an egg near the shell’s inner membrane. In modern eggs, the back of the embryo often faces this pocket late in development.

Bird embryos that do not achieve the correct sequence often fail to hatch. That link between posture and survival appears to be ancient.

Bird behavior with dinosaur roots

If a non-avian dinosaur embryo tucked like a chick, then prehatching behavior did not start with birds. It likely emerged earlier within theropods, and birds carried it forward.

“This little prenatal dinosaur looks just like a baby bird curled in its egg,” said Steve Brusatte, a paleontologist at the University of Edinburgh.

That visual match supports the idea that several features we see in birds today began in their dinosaur ancestors.

This find fits with a broader pattern in the fossil record, where behaviors and body plans shift step by step rather than all at once. It shows that development itself, not just feathers or beaks, connects these animals across time.

The embryo also helps researchers test which traits are unique to birds and which belong to a deeper branch of the tree. Each well preserved embryo adds a checkpoint that can confirm or challenge those ideas.

Warehouse shelf to museum gallery

The egg sat in storage for years after being collected, and it drew fresh attention when staff noticed bones through a crack.

That observation set off the series of careful steps that led to the study and the public release of images.

“The museum realized it must be an important specimen, so they contacted us to look at the egg. We were surprised to see this embryo beautifully preserved inside,” said Ma.

The specimen likely came from rocks in the Ganzhou area of Jiangxi Province, a region that has produced several similar eggs.

It now resides at the Yingliang Stone Natural History Museum (YSNM), where researchers can continue their work.

Careful preparation preserved both the shell and the skeleton for study, which is not guaranteed with fossils this delicate.

The team emphasized that the embryo stayed fixed in its life position rather than shifting during fossilization.

Dinosaur eggs and future study

One specimen cannot settle questions about all dinosaurs, so researchers will compare Baby Yingliang with other embryos as they are found.

Each new find can reveal whether similar postures show up in related species, or whether this egg represents a narrower pattern.

Further scanning will help clarify details that still sit in the rock matrix. Bone and surrounding minerals can be hard to separate on scans, so teams often combine several imaging methods to build a clearer picture.

Scientists will also look for links between egg shape, nest structure, and prehatching movement.

Those connections could reveal how different dinosaur families prepared for hatching and how those strategies changed over time.

Finds like this one let researchers trace development, not just adult anatomy, across deep time. That is a powerful way to check how growth, behavior, and survival intersect in the history of life.

The study is published in iScience.

