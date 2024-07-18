Underground cave found on the moon that could shelter astronauts

Scientists have now confirmed the existence of an underground cave on Earth’s moon, right where Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin took that historic first leap for mankind, 55 years ago.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Hundreds more similar caves are believed to be patiently waiting to be discovered, and could serve as potential homes for future astronauts and lunar colony residents.

Moon cave at Mare Tranquillitatis

The discovery was brought to light by an international team of researchers led by Italy. They’ve found proof of a spacious cave, accessible from the deepest known crater on the moon.

Situated in the Sea of Tranquility, only 250 miles (400 kilometers) from Apollo 11’s landing site, this cave — much like the other 200 scattered across the moon — was possibly created by the collapse of a lava tube.

Lunar cave discovered in the Mare Tranquillitatis area of the moon. Credit: NASA

So, how did they uncover this secret? Via radar measurements taken by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), compared with lava tubes on Earth.

“Lunar caves have remained a mystery for over 50 years. So it was exciting to be able to finally prove the existence” of one,” said Leonardo Carrer and Lorenzo Bruzzone of the University of Trento.

And the science community echoes their sentiment, marking this discovery as a significant leap in lunar exploration.

Moon’s hidden craters and tubes

Scientists have reason to believe that most of these pits are located in the moon’s ancient lava plains.

There’s also the possibility of some at the moon’s south pole, the planned location of NASA’s astronaut landings later this decade.

These permanently-shaded craters are thought to contain frozen water that could be a source of drinking water and rocket fuel.

Side view showing the lunar cave discovered in the Mare Tranquillitatis area of the moon. Credit: NASA

The implications of these findings are far-reaching. The estimated hundreds of pits and thousands of lava tubes could serve as natural shelters for astronauts.

This will provide protection against cosmic rays, solar radiation, and micrometeorite strikes, and save the time and complexity of building habitats from scratch.

Of course, reinforcing the cave walls to prevent a collapse is a challenge, but a manageable one, according to the team.

Moon’s evolution

These caves aren’t just potential rest stops for space explorers, but unaltered time capsules.

The rocks and other material found within these caverns, untouched by the harsh surface conditions over eons, can help us to better understand the moon’s evolution and its volcanic activity.

Architecture of Mare Tranquillitatis moon cave

To make living on the moon a reality, innovative architectural designs are being developed that leverage the unique environment of lunar caves.

Using 3D printing technology, structures can be built directly from lunar regolith, the moon’s soil, to create habitats that blend with their surroundings.

Topographical map of the lunar cave discovered in the Mare Tranquillitatis area of the moon. Credit: NASA

These designs prioritize airtight living quarters, efficient waste management, and reliable energy sources, such as solar panels, which can be installed on the surface above.

Coupling this with internal farming systems for food production, scientists envisage self-contained colonies capable of supporting human life for extended periods.

Future of lunar exploration

The confirmation of lunar caves not only paves the way for habitation but also opens new avenues for scientific discovery.

Future missions could aim to explore these caves more thoroughly, using advanced robotics to map their interiors and assess their materials.

This could lead to the discovery of new lunar resources or even life forms, as scientists speculate about the potential for microbial life in these sheltered environments.

Moreover, lunar caves could serve as launch points for deeper space exploration, acting as refueling stations or research hubs, ultimately bringing humanity one step closer to exploring the outer reaches of our solar system.

Mare Tranquillitatis and future exploration

“In 2010, as part of the ongoing LRO NASA mission, the Miniature Radio-Frequency (Mini-RF) instrument acquired data that included a pit in Mare Tranquilitatis,” Bruzzone noted.

Years later, the team reanalyzed the data with complex signal processing techniques that were recently developed.

From this analysis, they discovered radar reflections from the area of the pit that are best explained by an underground cave conduit.

“This discovery provides the first direct evidence of an accessible lava tube under the surface of the Moon,” concluded Bruzzone.

The exploration of the moon holds the key to future human survival and progress. As we unravel the moon, we’re also unraveling mysteries about ourselves and our place in the cosmos.

So, let’s celebrate this discovery and look forward to more lunar revelations in the future. Who knows, you might have a lunar address someday.

The study is published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–