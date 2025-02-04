Underwater mud volcano harbors marine life in the Arctic

In 2023, researchers made a remarkable discovery in the Barents Sea: the Borealis mud volcano. This underwater geological wonder quickly captured global attention as images of the marine volcano spread across the world.

Now, a collaborative effort between scientists from UiT and REV Ocean has reported findings that highlight the ecological significance of this unique formation.

According to the research, Borealis serves as a natural haven for numerous marine species, and plays a vital role in the biodiversity of the Barents Sea.

Stable surface of a mud volcano

The crater floor of Borealis presents a range of environments, with some areas appearing unwelcoming to life. However, the carbonate crusts – mineral formations that are thousands of years old – offer a stable surface for various organisms.

Anemones, serpulids, demosponges, and sparse octocoral colonies have all found a home on these structures. Important for maintaining biodiversity, these carbonates also provide both shelter and feeding opportunities that support local fish populations.

“Sampling and imagery reveal that Borealis supports unique habitats adapted to low-oxygen conditions near methane seeps,” noted the researchers.

“Additionally, the irregularly shaped carbonate structures serve as a natural shelter from bottom trawling and a substratum for sessile fauna and may function as nursery grounds for threatened fish species.”

A sanctuary for marine life

During their observations, the researchers noted large groups of commercially valuable fish species gathering around the jagged carbonate formations. These included saithe, spotted wolffish, cod, four-bearded rockling, and redfish (Sebastes spp.).

“The redfish, for instance, is red listed, and we don’t know the consequences if it would disappear,” noted Professor Giuliana Panieri, the lead author of the study.

“Borealis is an oasis where different species can thrive and flourish. Thus, preserving ecosystems such as the Borealis mud volcano is essential for maintaining biodiversity and understanding the interactions between geology, geochemistry, and biology in marine environments.”

Panieri also highlighted the broader implications of this work, particularly in light of ongoing oil and gas extraction activities and the emerging deep-sea mining industry in the Arctic.

Understanding these ecosystems is critical for sustainable management of the region’s resources.

Geological insights from Borealis

In May 2024, aboard the research vessel Kronprins Haakon, scientists revisited the site using the remotely operated vehicle (ROV) Aurora. The investigation confirmed earlier findings and revealed new details about the volcano’s characteristics.

For instance, the surroundings of Borealis are warmed to 11.5 degrees Celsius (53 degrees Fahrenheit), which is significantly higher than the typical seabed temperature of around 4 degrees Celsius (39 degrees Fahrenheit).

The team also discovered sediments containing extinct microscopic marine organisms dating back up to 2.5 million years.

Additionally, small “mud cones” within the volcanic system were found to emit methane-rich fluids. Extensive carbonate deposits around the volcano suggest that methane has been leaking out for thousands of years.

“The Borealis mud volcano is a unique geological and ecological phenomenon that provides a rare insight into the complex interactions between geological processes and marine ecosystems,” said Panieri.

“It is important to preserve these unique habitats, which play a crucial role in maintaining marine biodiversity.”

Protecting marine ecosystems

Professor Panieri emphasized Norway’s commitment to the 30×30 target, which aims to protect 30% of land and sea by 2030.

This initiative includes safeguarding marine ecosystems, even in the deep sea. Protecting large areas of the deep-sea floor along the Norwegian margin could help create refuges that support the restoration of benthic biological communities.

“The new findings show the power of international cooperation and how such cooperation can contribute to increasing our understanding of the world’s oceans,” said Panieri.

Mud volcano shaping marine ecosystems

The Borealis mud volcano stands as a remarkable example of how geological features can shape marine ecosystems.

Its unique environment not only supports diverse marine life but also offers insights into the intricate connections between geology and biology. As humanity continues to explore and utilize ocean resources, protecting such sites becomes increasingly important.

The research was a collaborative effort involving scientists from multiple institutions, including REV Ocean, The Nippon Foundation-Nekton Ocean Census, and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.

