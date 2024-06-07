Unhealthy diet leaves the brain feeling foggy, frazzled and sad

Have you ever felt down in the dumps after indulging in a greasy diet of burger and fries? Or maybe anxious after a sugar rush from a candy bar? Well, science is starting to back up that feeling of the brain.

A recent study suggests that what we eat might directly influence our brain chemistry and structure, potentially contributing to mental health issues like depression and anxiety.

Mediterranean diet for a healthier brain

Imagine this: a sunny seaside villa, a table laden with fresh vegetables, fruits, fish, and olive oil – the essence of the Mediterranean diet, a way of eating celebrated for its heart-healthy benefits. But recent research suggests it may offer much more than just cardiovascular protection.

Scientists delved into the fascinating link between diet and brain health, comparing the brains of individuals adhering to a Mediterranean-style diet with those consuming a diet laden with sugar, saturated fats, and processed foods.

The findings were remarkable, revealing potential differences in brain structure and chemistry between the two groups. It appears that the Mediterranean diet may hold the key to not only a healthy heart but also a happier, healthier brain.

Unhealthy diets unbalance your brain

Brain scans revealed significant differences. In those with unhealthy diets, researchers found reduced levels of GABA, a neurotransmitter crucial for maintaining a calm and balanced brain.

Insufficient GABA levels have been associated with increased anxiety and heightened susceptibility to mood disorders.

Conversely, these individuals also exhibited elevated levels of glutamate, a neurotransmitter that acts as the brain’s accelerator. Excessive glutamate can lead to overstimulation, restlessness, and difficulty concentrating.

Additionally, brain scans revealed a decrease in grey matter volume in the frontal lobe, a region responsible for complex cognitive functions such as decision-making, emotional regulation, and impulse control.

This reduction in grey matter could impair one’s ability to cope with stress effectively, potentially contributing to a higher risk of mental health issues.

“We can eat ourselves well!” exclaims Dr. Piril Hepsomali, one of the study’s authors from University of Reading.

“Ultimately, we see that people who have an unhealthy diet have imbalanced excitatory and inhibitory neurotransmission, as well as reduced volume of grey matter in the frontal part of the brain. This part of the brain is involved in mental health issues such as depression and anxiety.”

Feelings from your gut

But how exactly does our diet mess with our minds? Scientists are still piecing together the puzzle, but one clue lies in our gut.

The trillions of bacteria living in our intestines (the microbiome) play a crucial role in our health, including our mental well-being.

An unhealthy diet can disrupt this delicate ecosystem, potentially triggering a cascade of changes that affect the brain.

High levels of saturated fat and sugar seem to be particularly problematic. These dietary villains can:

Alter gut bacteria: Certain bacteria thrive on sugar and fat, while others that are beneficial for our mental health may dwindle.

Certain bacteria thrive on sugar and fat, while others that are beneficial for our mental health may dwindle. Disrupt neurotransmitter production: The gut microbiome plays a role in producing neurotransmitters like GABA. An imbalance in gut bacteria can throw this production off-kilter.

The gut microbiome plays a role in producing neurotransmitters like GABA. An imbalance in gut bacteria can throw this production off-kilter. Increase inflammation: A diet high in sugar and fat can trigger inflammation throughout the body, including the brain, which has been linked to mood disorders.

Food for thought

“I would like to note that GABA and glutamate are intimately involved in appetite and food intake, too,” adds Dr. Hepsomali.

“Reduced GABA and/or increased glutamate might also be a driving factor in making unhealthy food choices. So, there may be a circular relationship between eating well, having a healthier brain and better mental wellbeing, and making better food choices to eat well.”

This suggests that a poor diet might not only contribute to mental health issues but also make it harder to break free from unhealthy eating patterns.

However, the good news is that the opposite may also be true. By choosing a healthier diet, we might not only improve our mental well-being but also find it easier to stick to those nutritious choices.

The link between diet and mental health is complex and still under investigation. But this study provides compelling evidence that what we eat can significantly impact our brain and our mood.

So, the next time you reach for that sugary snack or greasy meal, remember that your brain might be paying the price. By choosing a diet rich in whole foods, fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats, you might not only be nourishing your body but also nurturing your mind.

This research was carried out by the University of Reading, Roehampton University, FrieslandCampina (Netherlands), and Kings College London.

The study is published in the journal Nutritional Neuroscience.

