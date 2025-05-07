Unhealthy habits can make your heart age faster

Many of us think we know our bodies inside out. Yet few suspect that our heart might be living by its own timeline. New research indicates that everyday habits could quietly add years to our cardiac clock. The usual culprits like stress, high-fat meals, and lack of exercise might be speeding up the aging process.

According to newly published findings in a peer-reviewed, observational study, these discoveries could reshape cardiac care.

Dr. Pankaj Garg, a cardiologist at the University of East Anglia’s Norwich Medical School and the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, is one of the researchers behind this unique approach.

Hidden aging in the heart

Doctors traditionally look at risk factors like cholesterol and blood pressure to gauge heart health. Now they can turn to MRI for a closer look at how old the heart appears on a functional level.

“Telling a 55-year-old that their heart looks 65 can be a powerful nudge to tighten blood-pressure control, lose weight, or exercise more,” said Dr. Garg.

Researchers suggest that telling a person their “functional heart age” might trigger healthier choices.

A wake-up call for younger adults

Many people in their 30s and 40s assume heart disease is a problem for the elderly. But poor diet, stress, and sedentary habits can quietly age the heart long before gray hairs appear.

Doctors say that spotting early warning signs with cardiac MRI could be especially helpful for young adults with demanding lifestyles.

Knowing your heart is aging faster than expected might be the push needed to break bad habits and start taking cardiovascular health seriously.

What is functional heart age?

Scientists measure heart function by checking how well the organ pumps blood and how its structure holds up under stress. If these measures line up with a younger profile, it suggests the heart is in better shape than one might think.

However, if indicators skew toward an older profile, it may hint that the heart is struggling. That mismatch can point to hidden problems like atherosclerosis, which involves plaque buildup in the arteries.

Detection may prevent severe issues

According to experts, early detection can give people a chance to address risk factors before severe symptoms appear. Spotting subtle changes might prompt more aggressive steps to improve lifestyle or consider medication.

This focus on prevention is gaining traction among cardiologists. Catching issues at an early stage can spare patients from advanced procedures down the line.

Research teams in Europe and Asia have tested these MRI methods on people with and without common health issues. Their work hints at a new benchmark for cardiology that moves beyond age alone.

“This is a game-changer for keeping hearts healthier, longer,” said Dr. Garg. Some experts hope this shift in thinking will sharpen diagnostic options worldwide.

A clear view of heart age

PhD student Hosamadin Assadi calls this technique a major step for long-term wellness. “It’s thrilling to see how this MRI technique could change lives,” said Assadi.

As imaging tools advance, some doctors hope to integrate these scans into routine check-ups for at-risk individuals. Others see it as a pathway to personalized treatment, where each patient’s heart gets a custom plan.

Families with a history of coronary problems might benefit from these scans. A clearer view of heart age can encourage relatives to band together for healthier routines.

Small group efforts like cooking wholesome meals or planning weekend walks can make a difference. Those collective changes might keep everyone’s heart age closer to their actual years.

Who could benefit the most

People with type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, or obesity may benefit most from knowing their heart’s functional age. These conditions silently put extra strain on the heart long before obvious symptoms show up.

Older adults and those with a family history of atrial fibrillation or heart attacks could also use this information to guide their treatment choices.

Doctors might adjust medications, recommend more frequent checkups, or suggest lifestyle changes based on how the heart is holding up under pressure.

A new frontier in cardiology

Though still evolving, this technique could add a fresh layer of precision to cardiac care. Researchers believe it will complement existing tools rather than replace them.

Doctors may soon have a better way to track trends in heart function over time. That could mean earlier interventions and more targeted therapies.

Researchers hope this approach will refine how hospitals assess heart function. By identifying discrepancies between chronological and functional age, doctors can intervene before life-threatening events occur.

The study is published in the journal Open European Heart Journal.

