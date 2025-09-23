Unique new bat species has a strange hairless area and a tail as long as its body

A new bat from the Western Himalayas has been described, and it carries two striking traits, a bare ring around each eye and a tail that outstretches its body. The species is called the Himalayan long tailed myotis, Myotis himalaicus.

This bat did not simply appear out of thin air. Field teams first caught lookalikes years ago, then circled back with better tools and a sharper question about what they had seen.

Unraveling Myotis himalaicus

Rohit Chakravarty from India’s Nature Conservation Foundation led key fieldwork that brought a crucial specimen to hand, and it was confirmed in a peer reviewed study that reviewed bats across Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

His team used careful trapping at forest ponds and along flight paths to sample bats that are active high above the canopy.

The new bat belongs to Myotis, a large group of insect eating bats found on most continents.

Within that genus sits the Myotis frater complex, a cluster of look alike species that can be hard to tell apart without precise measurements and genetics.

What sets Myotis himalaicus apart

The holotype is an adult male from Uttarakhand with a head and body length of 1.69 inches and a tail of about 1.80 inches.

That tail is slightly longer than the body and the measured mass is about 0.23 ounces, which helps separate it from nearby relatives.

A bare patch of skin circles each eye. The skull has a short snout, the ear is short and broad, and the tiny baculum, a penis bone present in many mammals, has a unique shovel-like shape that taxonomists can recognize under a microscope.

How researchers confirmed it

Scientists used an integrative approach. They combined morphology, the form and structure of the animal, with DNA data and the pattern of echolocation calls that bats use to navigate and hunt.

Genetic sequences from the Uttarakhand specimen matched earlier Himalayan captures that had been labeled as lookalikes.

Then the team located a matching adult female from 1998 in the Hungarian Natural History Museum (NHMUS) that was collected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.

The two specimens share external traits and skull features, and that crosschecks the species identity across borders.

Where Myotis himalaicus lives

So far, records come from forested, mid elevation valleys and slopes between roughly 4,900 and 7,500 feet. The habitats include oak, deodar, pine, and mixed evergreen stands that hold water sources and open flyways.

This pattern fits a broader Himalayan story. The mountain arc holds lineages that look similar but diverged over time as terrain and climate isolated populations.

The same review corrected the identity of India’s free tailed bat with specimen and genetic evidence. It shows that the East Asian free tailed bat, Tadarida insignis, not the European species, occurs in India.

The revision also clarified small bats in the pipistrelle group. It formally delineated Babu’s pipistrelle, Pipistrellus babu, as distinct from the Javan pipistrelle that lives mainly in Southeast Asia.

Integrative taxonomy reduces doubt by stacking lines of evidence. External measurements, tooth and skull characters, and the shape of the baculum are independent of DNA barcodes and acoustic data.

When all of those agree, the case becomes strong. In this case, tail and ear proportions, skull metrics, baculum form, gene sequences, and call frequencies point to the same conclusion.

Bare eye rings

Details like a hairless ring can feel minor. In taxonomy they are markers tied to shared ancestry and development, so they help keep species boundaries clear.

One feature rarely seals the deal. It is the combination of traits, including dental rows and ear shape, that sets this bat apart from its frater complex cousins.

Bat conservation

New names are not just labels. They influence how surveys are designed, where protected areas focus effort, and how environmental impact assessments treat bat roosts and flyways.

They also prompt practical steps, from training local monitors to logging acoustic call libraries that help detect rare species at night.

The match with the 1998 Pakistani specimen shows the value of collections. Museum drawers hold time capsules that can answer modern questions when new comparisons and methods arrive.

That link also expands the known range. It shows that this bat uses similar montane forests across national borders, which is key for any future status assessment.

Myotis himalaicus and future studies

DNA barcoding helps sort lookalikes that refuse to separate by eye alone. Acoustic detectors log calls that are hard to record without specialized equipment, and these calls add another layer of identity.

Teams in the Himalayas often work in rugged terrain with long treks between mist net sites. Each capture, photograph, and release adds a thread to the final picture.

“The study is expected to have significant implications in documentation and conservation of small mammalian fauna of India and also give a boost to further studies in the Indian Himalayas,” said Dhriti Banerjee, the director of the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI).

That is a call to keep at the work that made this possible.

It also signals momentum in a field that depends on careful fieldcraft and patient analysis. New species, corrected records, and cleaner checklists are the building blocks of better conservation.

The study is published in Zootaxa.

