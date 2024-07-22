Universal influenza vaccine could offer lifetime immunity

Just imagine, a world where vaccines must be administered only once for lifetime immunity. Well, thanks to groundbreaking research led by the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU), we’re witnessing the dawn of a “one and done” vaccine promising lifetime protection against the ever-evolving influenza virus.

Dr. Jonah Sacha, a senior co-author of the study and head of the Division of Pathobiology at OHSU’s Oregon National Primate Research Center (ONPRC), is the brain behind this research.

“It’s exciting because in most cases, this kind of basic science research advances the science very gradually; in 20 years, it might become something,” said Dr. Sacha. “This could actually become a vaccine in five years or less.”

What sets this research apart?

“The problem with influenza is that it’s not just one virus,” said Dr. Sacha. “Like the SARS-CoV-2 virus, it’s always evolving the next variant and we’re always left to chase where the virus was, not where it’s going to be.”

Study co-senior author Dr. Simon Barratt-Boyes, professor of infectious diseases, microbiology and immunology at Pitt, noted that the inhalation of aerosolized H5N1 influenza virus causes a cascade of events that can trigger respiratory failure.

“The immunity induced by the vaccine was sufficient to limit virus infection and lung damage, protecting the monkeys from this very serious infection,” said Dr. Barratt-Boyes.

Creating the influenza vaccine

The novelty lies in the unconventional approach used for the research. Instead of fighting the contemporary H5N1 virus, the experts immunized primates against the infamous influenza virus of 1918, the one that brought the world to its knees.

What did the researchers find? A robust immune response.

The experiment involved inoculating 11 nonhuman primates against the century-old nemesis, and exposing them to the deadly H5N1. Six of them lived, while the control group of six unvaccinated primates did not survive.

“It worked because the interior protein of the virus was so well preserved,” explained Dr. Sacha. “So much so, that even after almost 100 years of evolution, the virus can’t change those critically important parts of itself.”

Universal influenza vaccine

Traditional vaccines focus on the exterior surface proteins of viruses, which mutate faster than Usain Bolt runs. This often leaves us trying to hit a moving target. The wizards at OHSU took a different route. They focused on the internal structural proteins, which remain relatively stable over time.

This translates into a stationary target for our body’s T cells to destroy, regardless of whether the virus is an old nemesis or a new variant. Using a century-old template for their experiment and achieving success is a testament to this novel approach.

Real-life applications

Dr. Sacha believes that the platform could be effective against other mutating viruses including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The same vaccine platform is currently being used in a clinical trial against HIV, another formidable virus. Moreover, a recent publication by the same scientists suggests possible applications in targeting specific cancer cells.

As this research progresses, there are numerous implications for public health and disease management. A universal influenza vaccine could significantly reduce the global burden of seasonal flu epidemics and pandemic outbreaks.

When can we get the influenza vaccine?

According to Dr. Sacha, a one-shot solution for influenza could be a reality in five to 10 years. We might be on the brink of a revolution in how we address infectious diseases.

The research was made possible thanks to support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Grand Challenges grant awards and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health, among other contributors.

Toward a healthier future

“It’s a massive sea change within our lifetimes,” said Dr. Sacha. “There is no question we are on the cusp of the next generation of how we address infectious disease.”

This research isn’t just about fighting influenza – it’s about our journey toward a healthier future. It’s about the evolution of medical science and our relentless pursuit of solutions.

And above all, it’s about hope for a world where one shot is all we need to stay safe from the ceaseless mutations of deadly viruses. Could the era of “one and done” vaccines be just around the corner? Only time will tell.

The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.

