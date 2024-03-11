Universe's expansion rate continues to puzzle astronomers

The enigmatic nature of our universe presents numerous puzzles, none more perplexing than the “Hubble Tension” — a discrepancy in the universe’s expansion rate.

Scientists have long grappled with this issue, which pits the anticipated expansion rate, based on early universe conditions and our current understanding, against higher rates observed through modern telescopes. This discord hints at either a gap in our knowledge of physics or possible measurement inaccuracies.

Hubble vs. Planck: A cosmic discrepancy

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, a veteran observer of the cosmos for three decades, has been instrumental in measuring the universe’s expansion. However, its findings consistently clash with predictions derived from data collected by the European Space Agency’s Planck mission, which examines the universe’s earliest light.

This discrepancy raises a fundamental question: Are we on the brink of new physics, or are we simply dealing with errors in our measurements?

The collaboration between Hubble and NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has brought us closer to answering this question. By combining their capabilities, these observatories have sharpened our view of the universe’s expansion rate, suggesting that the anomaly might not stem from measurement errors.

“With measurement errors negated, what remains is the real and exciting possibility we have misunderstood the universe,” stated Adam Riess, a Nobel Prize-winning physicist from Johns Hopkins University, who played a key role in discovering the acceleration of the universe’s expansion due to “dark energy.”

Deep dive into the universe’s expansion

An initial crosscheck by Webb in 2023 confirmed the accuracy of Hubble’s observations, challenging the notion that unseen errors could account for the Hubble Tension.

This was particularly significant in the study of Cepheid variable stars, essential cosmic benchmarks for measuring distances in the universe.

The SH0ES (Supernova H0 for the Equation of State of Dark Energy) team, led by Riess, utilized Webb to observe these stars across the same range as Hubble, effectively ruling out measurement error as the cause of the discrepancy with high confidence.

Hubble and James Webb’s joint venture

This endeavor highlighted the strengths of both telescopes. Hubble’s long-term observations have been crucial in establishing the “cosmic distance ladder,” a series of methods for measuring distances in the universe.

However, as we look further into space, the task becomes more complex due to factors like stellar crowding and intervening dust, which can blur the signals from distant stars.

Here, Webb’s superior infrared vision comes into play, slicing through the dust and clearly distinguishing individual Cepheids even in crowded star fields.

“Combining Webb and Hubble gives us the best of both worlds,” Riess explained, ensuring the reliability of our measurements as we delve deeper into the cosmos.

The new observations have expanded our reach to galaxies as distant as NGC 5468, located 130 million light-years away, encompassing the full range previously measured by Hubble.

Next steps: From Nancy Grace Roman to Euclid

This milestone reinforces the fidelity of our cosmic measurements and sets the stage for future explorations by observatories like NASA’s upcoming Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope and ESA’s Euclid observatory. These missions aim to further study dark energy and its role in the universe’s expansion.

As it stands, the cosmic distance ladder, meticulously calibrated by Hubble and Webb, anchors one end of our understanding at a point in the observable universe.

Meanwhile, Planck’s measurements from the universe’s infancy hold the other end. Bridging the vast temporal gap between these two points remains an uncharted journey.

“We need to find out if we are missing something on how to connect the beginning of the universe and the present day,” Riess concluded, emphasizing the ongoing quest to unravel the mysteries of cosmic expansion.

Quest to understand the expansion of our universe continues

In summary, the collaborative efforts of NASA’s Hubble and James Webb Space Telescopes have brought us closer to understanding the elusive Hubble Tension, challenging long-held assumptions about the universe’s expansion rate.

By meticulously confirming the accuracy of cosmic measurements and ruling out errors with high confidence, these observations open the door to the tantalizing possibility that our understanding of the cosmos might require a fundamental revision.

As we stand on the brink of new discoveries, with future missions poised to explore the influence of dark energy further, the quest to unravel the mysteries of the universe continues, promising to reshape our comprehension of the cosmos from its earliest moments to the present day.

More about Cepheid variable stars

As mentioned above, Cepheid variable stars stand as cosmic lighthouses in the vast expanse of the universe, guiding astronomers in their quest to decipher the vast distances that separate celestial bodies.

These pulsating stars, named after the prototype star Delta Cephei in the constellation Cepheus, are not only fascinating in their own right but also serve as one of the most reliable tools for measuring cosmic distances.

Understanding Cepheid variables

Cepheid variable stars are a type of variable star that exhibits a regular pattern of brightness changes over time. This pulsation is due to a cycle of expansion and contraction within the star’s outer layers, driven by changes in the opacity of ionized helium.

The remarkable aspect of Cepheids is the direct correlation between their pulsation periods and intrinsic luminosity. In simpler terms, the longer a Cepheid star’s pulsation period, the brighter it is.

This relationship, known as the period-luminosity relation, was discovered by American astronomer Henrietta Swan Leavitt in 1912 and has since been a cornerstone in the field of astrophysics.

Measuring the universe with Cepheids

Cepheid variable stars act as one of the primary rungs on the cosmic distance ladder, a method used by astronomers to measure the distances of celestial objects. By observing the pulsation period of a Cepheid star, astronomers can determine its true luminosity.

Comparing this intrinsic brightness to how bright the star appears from Earth allows them to calculate the distance to the star with remarkable accuracy.

This technique has enabled astronomers to measure distances to nearby galaxies, refine the scale of the universe, and contribute significantly to resolving the Hubble Tension.

Unlocking expansion secrets of the universe

The role of Cepheid variable stars extends beyond mere distance measurement. They have been instrumental in determining the Hubble constant, the rate at which the universe is expanding.

By measuring the distances to galaxies using Cepheids and comparing these distances to the galaxies’ redshifts (a measure of how fast they are moving away from us), astronomers can calculate the expansion rate of the universe.

This research has profound implications for our understanding of the universe’s age, size, and ultimate fate.

Cepheid variables and future explorations

As technology advances, so too does our ability to observe and study Cepheid variable stars with greater precision. Observations like with Webb and Hubble, as discussed previously in this article, are crucial for testing and refining our models of the universe, ensuring that with each pulsation of these cosmic beacons, we edge closer to unraveling the mysteries of the cosmos.

In the grand tapestry of the universe, Cepheid variable stars shine as indispensable guides, helping astronomers navigate the vast distances between the stars.

Their pulsations, like the steady beat of a cosmic drum, mark the rhythm of our quest for knowledge, echoing through the ages as we seek to understand the vast universe we call home.

The full study was published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

