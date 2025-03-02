Unlikely allies: Octopuses cooperate with fish to catch prey

Some animals are known to cooperate with others of their own kind in a form of helping behavior. But every now and then, individuals from totally different species also form partnerships in order to improve their chances of survival.

This unexpected behavior requires that individuals understand the purpose of working together, and can see the advantages, despite having no means to communicate across the interspecies barrier.

Researchers have documented many examples of cooperation between species, including cleaner wrasse that remove parasites from bigger fish, and ants that protect aphids in exchange for honeydew.

Experts have also observed drongo birds warning groups of meerkats when danger approaches, and honeyguide birds in Africa that direct honey badgers to bee hives where food can be found.

Why animals form partnerships

In a recent study, researchers set out to investigate how these alliances might expand our idea of cognition. They also wanted to identify the mental skills that help animals communicate across species lines.

The study was led by biologist Eduardo Sampaio from the Cluster of Excellence, Collective Behaviour at the University of Konstanz in Germany.

Unexpected partnerships often hinge on each participant’s specific advantage. One partner might detect predators faster, while the other can defend against attackers.

Scientists have noticed that such teamwork can evolve when both sides see a payoff that outweighs any potential costs. It is not mere convenience; it can mean the difference between going hungry or finding plenty to eat.

Large predators sometimes ignore smaller animals they would normally chase away, if those smaller creatures bring a clear benefit. This delicate truce can break if one side starts taking advantage of the other too often, showing that trust must be maintained.

Octopuses cooperate with reef fish

In a paper published in the journal Current Biology, Sampaio and his colleagues described how octopuses cooperate with reef fish in order to hunt. Each species uses distinct signals, but they appear to understand these cues well enough to coordinate an attack and share the rewards.

“Partnerships like these challenge traditional views of intelligence and cooperation in the animal kingdom,” said Sampaio. His observations suggest that these animals grasp the benefits of working in sync, even though they usually operate alone.

Octopuses are typically solo hunters, but when a fish locates and points out hidden prey, the octopus helps flush it out. Any fish that tries to steal more than its fair share risks being swatted away.

Such moments indicate that coordination between different species may rival the complexity of interactions seen among members of the same group. Researchers are eager to see what this reveals about flexibility in learning and decision-making.

Cooperation in the animal kingdom

For octopuses to cooperate with different species, they must learn to interpret signals that do not match their usual social cues. This might stretch their problem-solving abilities, and push them to develop sharper instincts for sharing information.

“From an evolutionary perspective, social complexity, problem solving and communication do not only arise within one’s own group, but can also be shaped by the need to collaborate across species boundaries,” explained Sampaio.

This implies that alliances can occur between individuals from species that have very different brains and lifestyles. By investigating such alliances, scientists gain understanding about how animals adapt their behavior to succeed together, despite the apparent communication barriers.

The findings may change how experts define cooperation in the animal kingdom. Rather than ascribing social complexity to flocks or packs, it may be present whenever individuals from a species treat outsiders as potential allies.

Future research directions

The quest to learn more about cross-species teamwork is just beginning. Future studies may focus on whether these interactions develop slowly, through repeated encounters, or whether they depend on innate predispositions to cooperate.

Research teams are also looking at interspecies synergy to inspire innovations in robotics and artificial intelligence. By examining how animals navigate tricky partnerships, engineers might design machines that coordinate smoothly even if they do not share the same construction.

Practical applications could pop up in fields like environmental conservation, where understanding these relationships might help preserve critical habitats. Conservationists may tailor strategies around natural alliances to keep ecosystems balanced.

Animal partnerships and survival

Scientists believe these surprising connections reveal the adaptability of complex nervous systems under challenging conditions. The discovery about octopuses broadens our awareness of how animals cooperate.

Cross-species partnerships add another layer to our appreciation of how animals survive, evolve, and thrive. They remind us that cooperation can stretch far beyond familiar boundaries whenever mutual gains are on the table.

Plenty of questions remain about how animals initially learn to work together in unpredictable settings. Ongoing research will shine more light on how living creatures solve problems, share resources, and strike deals for mutual benefit.

The study is published in Current Biology.

