Unraveling the mysterious origins of the Crab Nebula

A team of scientists utilized NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to analyze the composition of the Crab Nebula, a supernova remnant located in the constellation Taurus.

Using the telescope’s MIRI (Mid-Infrared Instrument) and NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera), the researchers gathered data to better understand the history of the Crab Nebula.

Expanding shell of gas and dust

The Crab Nebula formed from a core-collapse supernova, the explosive death of a massive star observed from Earth in 1054 CE. Today, it is an expanding shell of gas and dust powered by a pulsar, a rapidly spinning, highly magnetized neutron star.

The Crab Nebula is unique due to its atypical composition and low explosion energy. Previously, this was attributed to an electron-capture supernova, a rare type of explosion from a star with a core of oxygen, neon, and magnesium.

“Now the Webb data widen the possible interpretations,” said lead author Tea Temim, an astrophysicist at Princeton University. “The composition of the gas no longer requires an electron-capture explosion, but could also be explained by a weak iron core-collapse supernova.”

Mysterious nature of the Crab Nebula explosion

Past research estimated the explosion’s energy and the progenitor star’s mass, suggesting a relatively low-energy explosion and a star mass between eight to ten solar masses.

However, discrepancies between the electron-capture supernova theory and observations, like the pulsar‘s rapid motion, persisted.

Improved understanding of iron core-collapse supernovae suggests they could also produce low-energy explosions if the stellar mass is sufficiently low.

To refine the understanding of the Crab’s progenitor star and explosion nature, Temim’s team used Webb’s spectroscopic capabilities to examine two regions within the Crab’s inner filaments.

Webb’s advanced infrared capabilities

Earlier studies noted a high nickel to iron (Ni/Fe) ratio in the Crab, favoring the electron-capture supernova scenario.

However, Webb’s advanced infrared capabilities provided a more reliable Ni/Fe ratio, showing it was elevated but lower than previous estimates. This supports both electron-capture and low-mass iron core-collapse supernova scenarios.

“At present, the spectral data from Webb covers two small regions of the Crab, so it’s important to study much more of the remnant and identify any spatial variations,” said co-author Martin Laming, a scientist at the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington.

Future studies may investigate emission lines from other elements like cobalt or germanium to further clarify the explosion type.

Dust distribution in the Crab Nebula

Besides spectral data, Webb observed the Crab Nebula’s broader environment, detailing synchrotron emission and dust distribution. MIRI’s data allowed the team to map the dust emission in high resolution, revealing warmer dust in the outer filaments and cooler grains near the center.

“Where dust is seen in the Crab is interesting because it differs from other supernova remnants, like Cassiopeia A and Supernova 1987A,” noted study co-author Nathan Smith, an astronomer at the Steward Observatory at the University of Arizona.

“In those objects, the dust is in the very center. In the Crab, the dust is found in the dense filaments of the outer shell. The Crab Nebula lives up to a tradition in astronomy: The nearest, brightest, and best-studied objects tend to be bizarre.”

More about the Crab Nebula

The Crab Nebula, also known as Messier 1 (M1), was first observed by Chinese astronomers in 1054 AD, who noted a “guest star” that was visible even during the day for several weeks.

The nebula we see today is the result of a supernova explosion, the death of a massive star. This explosion released a tremendous amount of energy, sending material outward at high speeds.

The Crab Nebula is about 6,500 light-years away from Earth and has a diameter of approximately 11 light-years.

The Crab Pulsar

At its center lies the Crab Pulsar, a rapidly rotating neutron star that emits pulses of radiation. This pulsar spins about 30 times per second, producing powerful magnetic fields and accelerating particles to near the speed of light.

These particles interact with the surrounding magnetic fields and material, causing the nebula to emit across the electromagnetic spectrum, from radio waves to gamma rays.

Glowing structure

The nebula’s intricate structure includes filaments of gas and dust, which glow due to the energy provided by the pulsar. These filaments consist mostly of ionized hydrogen and helium, along with trace amounts of heavier elements.

Extensively studied nebula

The Crab Nebula is one of the most studied objects in the sky due to its historical significance and the wealth of information it provides about supernovae and the life cycles of stars.

Its emissions across different wavelengths have helped astronomers understand the physical processes involved in the aftermath of supernova explosions and the nature of pulsars.

Image Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Tea Temim (Princeton University)

The study is published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

