Urban biodiversity is not a luxury - it is attainable for everyone

We often associate wealth with a higher level of biodiversity. This notion, referred to as the “luxury effect,” seems to suggest that only affluent communities can enjoy diverse ecosystems.

However, a new study offers a more nuanced view, empowering all communities to work towards cultivating biodiversity, regardless of their financial status.

Connection between biodiversity and wealth

“A positive correlation between wealth and biodiversity within cities is a commonly documented phenomenon in urban ecology that has come to be labeled as the ‘luxury effect,'” wrote the study authors.

“We contend that both this language and this framing restrict our understanding of how sociopolitical power dynamics influence biodiversity within and across cities.”

The researchers explained that the connection between biodiversity and wealth extends beyond just their correlation.

Madhusudan Katti, an associate professor at North Carolina State University (NC State), noted that biodiversity is not a luxury – it is something we can work to nurture in cities

“Rather than just rely on the correlation of wealth and biodiversity, we wanted to understand the many ways that biodiversity intersects with different social pressures and systems,” explained Professor Katti.

Understanding the role of cities

To unravel this relationship, the researchers started with a meticulous analysis of biodiverse landscapes. The goal was to identify the common characteristics of these areas and decipher the social structures that enabled them.

The team utilized a unique approach called the social-ecological framework, outlining how human actions shape nature within a social context.

This framework acknowledges that societal actors play a significant role in land use and management decisions.

“Someone decides how land will be used, whether it’s a city deciding where a park is going to go or zoning for industry,” said Professor Katti.

“Then you also have individuals in their backyards deciding what they want to do with it, whether they want a lawn, a pollinator-friendly garden, or something else.”

Urban biodiversity and the luxury effect

As part of their research, the scientists introduced a new framework, the POSE approach. This model focuses on four factors – power, objectives, social/ecological context, and effort (POSE) – which together shape what is termed the “luxury effect.”

For instance, homeowners with higher income may have greater control over landscape use compared to apartment dwellers.

However, the POSE framework empowers communities with fewer resources to prioritize things within their control, such as collective organizing to boost effort.

Professor Katti is optimistic about the impact of the POSE framework. He believes that it will inspire collective action towards healthier landscapes.

The insightful research is a reminder that everyone has a part to play in nurturing biodiversity.

“We want people to understand that they can influence the landscape around them even without a lot of money. This is what community groups have been doing for a long time: they organize to overcome the handicap of wealth through effort,” said Professor Katti.

“Our paper is a call to action. Biodiversity is achievable, and people have the power to create it together.”

Empowering communities with collective action

The study reveals that biodiversity can thrive in any community when collective action and creative solutions are prioritized.

Individuals and neighborhoods can take small but impactful steps, such as planting native species, reducing pesticide use, or advocating for shared green spaces.

These actions, when coordinated, create a ripple effect that enhances biodiversity on a larger scale.

Collaboration within communities amplifies these efforts, demonstrating that collective action can overcome economic limitations.

By working together, people can reclaim urban spaces for nature, transforming vacant lots, rooftops, and backyards into thriving habitats that support local wildlife and enrich the quality of life for residents.

Biodiversity in urban landscapes

Urban planning has a critical role in the shaping of ecosystems and provides an opportunity to bring biodiversity into the fabric of cities.

Simple yet effective design strategies, such as green walls, urban forests, and pollinator pathways, can restore habitats and reconnect fragmented ecosystems.

The POSE framework provides a practical approach for city planners and policymakers to evaluate the impact of their decisions on biodiversity.

This vision is one of aligning land use policies with ecological goals and engaging community stakeholders, which will help cities to balance development with conservation.

The full study was published in the journal Ecosystems.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–