US cities are about to get a lot greener with $1 billion for tree planting

In a significant push against the rising impacts of climate change, the U.S. federal government has announced an allocation of over $1 billion for tree planting projects across the nation.

This initiative is expected to not only benefit hundreds of communities by mitigating extreme heat, but also expand their access to nature.

Tree planting projects

U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Secretary Tom Vilsack announced today that the $1.13 billion funding will support 385 tree planting projects.

These projects span all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and even some tribal nations.

More resilient communities

A noteworthy aspect of this initiative is its special emphasis on marginalized areas, a move indicative of the government’s inclusive approach to combating climate issues.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the announcement, Vilsack highlighted the program’s potential impact: “We believe we can create more resilient communities in terms of the impacts of climate. We think we can mitigate extreme heat incidents and events in many of the cities.”

ReLeaf Cedar Rapids

Vilsack announced the ambitious plans in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where thousands of trees were lost during the fierce derecho windstorm of summer 2020.

The winds peaked at about 140 miles per hour and persisted for more than 45 minutes. The city estimates that up to 100,000 trees were damaged or destroyed.

In 2021, a $37 million urban reforestation plan was launched called ReLeaf Cedar Rapids. The goal is to plant more than 40,000 trees along streets, in parks, and on private residences.

Recognizing the urgency of restoring the city’s tree canopy, Cedar Rapids is now set to receive a grant of $6 million from the new federal program.

“We’re allocating a $6 million award to the ReLeaf program so that Cedar Rapids can continue its efforts to restore and rebuild its forest and tree population,” Vilsack said in a call with reporters.

Access to nature

While some of the country’s metropolitan areas like New York, Houston, and Los Angeles are on the list of beneficiaries, the grant also extends to smaller communities such as Tarpon Springs, Florida, and Hutchinson, Kansas.

Emphasizing the importance of this initiative, Brenda Mallory, the chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality, shared her insights. She pointed out the glaring disparity where many communities remain devoid of adequate access to nature.

With these tree grants, the government aims to ensure that marginalized and underrepresented communities are not left behind.

“Everyone should have access to nature,” Mallory said. “Urban forests can really play a key role in ensuring both that access but also increasing the climate resilience of communities, helping reduce extreme heat and making communities more livable.”

A greener future

The USDA Forest Service grant program will increase the overall tree canopy of cities. It has the potential to reduce temperatures in urban areas, which will lower energy costs. The projects will also promote better air quality by reducing air pollution.

As the country faces the challenges posed by climate change and urbanization, such initiatives are a testament to the government’s commitment to promoting a greener, healthier future.

The source of funding for the federal grant program is the Inflation Reduction Act.

