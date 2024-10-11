Vacuuming animal DNA from the air in a forest yields surprising results

On a crisp fall morning, a team of scientists ventured into a Danish forest with an unusual mission: to “vacuum” animal DNA straight from the air. Among them was Christina Lynggaard, a dedicated researcher intrigued by the invisible clues floating around us.

Carrying plastic boxes equipped with DNA air samplers, the researchers carefully attached them to tree trunks.

Once powered on, these devices began to hum softly, pulling in air through filters designed to capture tiny particles.

Over the next three days, the team from the Globe Institute at the University of Copenhagen made several trips back to the forest to replace the filters, each time eager to see what secrets the air had given up.

“We saw relatively few animals in the short time we spent in the forest when we changed the air filters. A squirrel, the sound of a woodpecker, a pheasant squawking, and a white-tailed eagle flying above us one day,” Lynggaard recounted

Despite the serene and seemingly quiet woods, the DNA they collected painted a picture of a bustling ecosystem.

Vacuum DNA reveals hidden world

By sequencing the deep forest DNA particles trapped in the filters, the team identified traces from 64 different animal species in an area roughly the size of a football field.

Domestic animals like cows, pigs, sheep, chickens, and dogs made the list, as did exotic pets such as parakeets and peacocks.

More remarkably, they detected DNA from about 50 wild species, including red deer, roe deer, Eurasian badgers, red foxes, various vole species, Eurasian red squirrels, common toads, smooth newts, cranes, great spotted woodpeckers, nuthatches, grey herons, marsh tits, woodcocks, and more.

This wasn’t the first time the team experimented with airborne DNA. Earlier, they had successfully detected animal DNA in the air at a zoo, mapping out many of its inhabitants.

“In a zoo, the animals are present in large numbers in a relatively small area, while in nature they are much less concentrated,” Professor Kristine Bohmann pointed out.

“Therefore, we were unsure how well we could make the method work in nature. And that is where we have to get it to work if we want to use it to monitor biodiversity.”

Biodiversity monitoring with vacuum DNA

The ability to detect so many species without direct observation is a game-changer.

“We are in a biodiversity crisis, and tools are needed to understand how ecosystems change as a result of human impacts, to guide management strategies and to assess the risk of the spread of diseases in areas where animals can come into contact with people,” Lynggaard explained.

This method offers a non-invasive way to monitor wildlife populations and could be crucial for conservation efforts.

Working with airborne environmental DNA isn’t without its challenges. The team had to ensure that their findings were accurate, especially when unexpected results appeared.

When the DNA of peacocks showed up in their samples, they questioned whether it was a mistake.

However, further investigation revealed that local residents occasionally spotted peacocks during their walks, confirming the DNA results. This validation emphasized the method’s sensitivity and accuracy.

“It’s absolutely crazy! Although we have worked hard to optimize the method, we did not dare to hope for such good results. We didn’t think we would succeed so well in the very first attempt in nature,” exclaimed Professor Bohmann.

Their enthusiasm reflects the potential this technique has for future research.

Science behind environmental DNA (eDNA)

Animals constantly shed DNA into their environment through hair, feathers, skin cells, and other biological materials. These tiny fragments become part of the surrounding ecosystem, including the air.

By capturing and analyzing these particles, scientists can identify the species present in an area without needing to see or disturb the animals themselves.

This approach is particularly valuable for studying elusive or nocturnal species that are hard to observe directly.

The success of this method highlights the importance of interdisciplinary approaches in tackling environmental challenges.

By combining expertise in genetics, ecology, and technology, the team has developed a tool that could revolutionize how we monitor and protect wildlife. It emphasizes that innovation often comes from thinking outside traditional boundaries.

Engaging communities and citizen science

There’s also potential for this technique to involve local communities in scientific research. Imagine hikers or nature enthusiasts equipped with portable air samplers, contributing to a global database of biodiversity.

This citizen science approach could vastly expand the reach of environmental DNA sampling and foster a greater connection between people and nature.

As habitats shrink and species face increasing threats, understanding the dynamics of ecosystems becomes ever more critical.

Traditional methods of wildlife monitoring can be time-consuming, expensive, and sometimes disruptive to the animals themselves.

Airborne DNA sampling offers a less invasive alternative that can provide comprehensive data more efficiently.

What’s next for vacuum DNA?

The team plans to test the method in different environments and refine the technology to detect even more species.

They are exploring the possibilities of scaling up the approach, potentially using drones to collect air samples over larger areas. This could transform conservation efforts on a global scale.

The idea that we can “vacuum” the air to uncover the hidden tapestry of life is both astonishing and inspiring. It reminds us that innovation can come from the simplest observations — like realizing that the air itself holds the secrets of the forest.

As we look to the future, methods like this give us hope that we can rise to the challenges facing our planet.

So, the next time you take a deep breath of fresh air, consider the invisible connections it carries. The air isn’t just empty space; it’s a living library of the world around us.

The full study was published in the journal Current Biology.

