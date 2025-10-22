Vegan diets can cut insulin costs for people with diabetes

In a 12-week trial, a low-fat vegan diet helped adults with type 1 diabetes use less insulin and spend less money on their condition. The average daily insulin bill fell by 27 percent, a small daily drop that adds up over a year.

The plan did not cut calories or carbohydrates. The diet was focused on lowering fat while emphasizing beans, grains, fruits, and vegetables.

Vegan diets for diabetes

In a new, randomized clinical study, 58 adults with type 1 diabetes were assigned to either a low-fat vegan plan or a portion-controlled plan for 12 weeks. Researchers tracked insulin doses and estimated costs using federal pricing benchmarks.

“This study shows that a low-fat vegan diet could reduce insulin use and insulin costs in people with T1D,” wrote Dr. Hana Kahleova, director of clinical research at the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM).

The team had previously demonstrated that the same low-fat vegan plan was linked to improved insulin sensitivity, the body’s response to insulin. Those results came from a controlled trial in adults with type 1 diabetes.

Insulin change outcome

Total insulin use dropped by 28 percent in the vegan group, which came mostly from cuts to basal insulin, the background insulin taken to manage blood sugar between meals. Bolus doses for meals did not change much.

Insulin costs fell by 27 percent, or $1.08 per day on average, in the vegan group. The portion-controlled group saw no meaningful change, so the difference lines up with lower use rather than price shifts.

During the parent trial, participants in the vegan group lost an average of about 11 pounds, and their glycated HbA1c – a three-month measure of blood sugar – improved without an increase in low-blood-sugar episodes.

These trends suggest enhanced insulin sensitivity rather than merely a reduction in insulin dosage.

A separate randomized trial in higher weight adults found that a low-fat, plant-based diet lowered liver and muscle fat and increased insulin sensitivity. Reducing stored fat in these tissues can make insulin work better.

Why fat content matters

Insulin resistance occurs when cells do not respond well to insulin. It often increases with extra fat stored in liver and muscle. Small shifts in these fat stores can change how much insulin the body needs for the same glucose load.

The trial design limited added fats to about 30 grams per day in the vegan group. That target likely helped lower intrahepatic and intramyocellular fat – fat within muscle cells – which can interfere with glucose uptake.

Fiber intake was higher on the vegan plan, which may also help with appetite and glucose steadiness. The portion-controlled plan emphasized steady carbohydrates but did not target fat as aggressively.

Weekly group support and food logging helped participants stick with their assigned plan. Consistency matters when measuring changes in medication dose over weeks, not days.

Future research directions

Type 1 diabetes always requires insulin. This diet did not replace insulin, and it is not a cure.

The trial was modest in size and ran for 12 weeks. Larger and longer studies will be needed to test durability, safety, and real world adherence across diverse groups.

These findings came from adults who volunteered for a nutrition study. Results may differ for people with different routines, resources, or preferences.

Dose changes should be coordinated with a clinician. The trial adjusted insulin to prevent low blood sugar and used continuous monitoring to track patterns.

Insulin cost impact in diabetes treatment

Care for people diagnosed with diabetes accounts for about one in four healthcare dollars in the United States. That share reflects both direct medical care and medication use.

A plan that trims insulin requirements could offer savings beyond the pharmacy counter. Fewer dose adjustments may also reduce supply use and visits tied to dose troubleshooting.

The daily savings seen in the vegan group were just over one dollar. That sounds small, but across months, the amount becomes noticeable, especially for people paying coinsurance instead of a flat copay.

Policy steps, like caps for some groups, help some buyers but not all. Diet changes are personal choices, but they are also scalable when supported with clear guidance and basic cooking skills.

The study is published in the journal BMC Nutrition.

