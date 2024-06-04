Vermont law will make oil companies pay for climate change

In a move that’s sending ripples through the nation, Vermont has become the first state to pass a remarkable law that holds fossil fuel companies accountable for their role in climate change. This isn’t just a symbolic gesture; it’s a full-on legal battle with potentially massive financial implications for the industry giants.

The law, which was allowed to take effect without the signature of Republican Governor Phil Scott, requires fossil fuel companies to pay a share of the damages caused by climate change in the state.

This is a direct response to the devastating floods and other extreme weather events that have battered Vermont in recent years, events that scientists agree are linked to a warming planet.

Aftermath of disaster

Last July’s floods were a wake-up call for Vermont. Torrential rains submerged the capital city of Montpelier, the nearby city of Barre, and other communities.

Roads were washed away, homes were destroyed, and businesses were shuttered for months. Some called it the worst natural disaster since a 1927 flood that claimed dozens of lives.

These images of destruction are etched in the minds of Vermonters, and they’ve fueled a growing demand for action on climate change. The new law is a direct response to that demand, a way for the state to recoup some of the costs of recovery and adaptation from the companies that helped create the problem.

Governor Scott’s reluctant approval

Governor Scott, while acknowledging the need to address climate change, expressed concerns about the legal and financial challenges of taking on “Big Oil” alone. However, he ultimately allowed the bill to become law, recognizing the urgency of the issue and the overwhelming support for action from both sides of the aisle.

“I understand the desire to seek funding to mitigate the effects of climate change that has hurt our state in so many ways,” noted Scott.

Vermont law’s workings against climate change

The law requires the Vermont state treasurer, in consultation with the Agency of Natural Resources, to produce a report by January 15, 2026, detailing the total cost to Vermonters and the state from greenhouse gas emissions between 1995 and 2024.

The report will assess the impact on public health, natural resources, agriculture, economic development, housing, and other sectors.

The state will use federal data to determine the amount of emissions attributable to each fossil fuel company and will then seek compensation based on a “polluter pays” model.

The funds recovered could be used for a variety of purposes, including upgrading stormwater drainage systems, roads, bridges, and railroads, as well as relocating or retrofitting sewage treatment plants and making energy-efficient weatherization upgrades to buildings.

Legal fight ahead

The American Petroleum Institute (API), the oil and gas industry’s top lobbying group, has already voiced its opposition to the law, calling it “punitive” and claiming that it violates legal principles. They argue that it unfairly holds companies responsible for the actions of society at large.

This sets the stage for a high-stakes legal battle between a small state and a powerful industry. Vermont lawmakers are prepared for the challenge, confident in the legal soundness of their case.

They believe that the stakes are too high and the costs to Vermonters are too steep to let the companies that caused the mess off the hook.

Will other states follow Vermont’s lead?

Vermont’s bold move could set a precedent for other states grappling with the escalating costs of climate change.

Maryland, Massachusetts, and New York are already considering similar measures. If Vermont succeeds in holding fossil fuel companies accountable, it could inspire a wave of similar actions across the country.

“Finally, maybe for the first time anywhere, Vermont is going to hold the companies most responsible for climate-driven floods, fires and heat waves financially accountable for a fair share of the damages they’ve caused,” said Paul Burns, executive director of the Vermont Public Interest Research Group.

Vermont’s fight against climate change

Vermont’s law is a significant step forward in the fight against climate change. It sends a clear message that fossil fuel companies can no longer ignore the devastating consequences of their actions. While the legal battle ahead will undoubtedly be long and arduous, the potential rewards for Vermont and the planet are immense.

This is a story about a small state with a big heart, standing up to a powerful industry and demanding accountability. It’s a story that could change the course of history, and it’s one that we’ll be following closely in the months and years to come.

