Vertebra found from giant predator that ruled Earth when Mississippi was under an ocean

The scene near Starkville, Mississippi, was calm, yet something surprising was hidden below the surface. A small team of researchers was exploring local creek beds and stumbled upon a giant vertebra so large it broke their expectations.

They eventually identified it as the vertebra of a creature from millions of years ago. The bone came from a mosasaur, a powerful marine reptile that roamed the planet during the late Cretaceous period.

James Starnes, from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality’s Office of Geology, played a key role in determining the fossil’s identity.

Discovery of giant vertebra

Researchers spotted the muddy outline of the fossil during routine mapping of ancient rock layers. They retrieved the object and quickly realized it belonged to a massive predator that had once dominated the waters covering much of what is now Mississippi.

“This is a true, true sea monster,” exclaimed Starnes. The discovery measured more than seven inches (18 centimeters) across, leading team members to conclude that it was one of the largest mosasaur vertebrae ever found in the state.

Predator with staggering proportions

These creatures were known to be apex predators that thrived in warm, shallow seas. They could reach lengths of more than 30 feet (9 meters) and sometimes exceeded weights that were rarely seen in land-based dinosaurs.

Their jaws were lined with rows of sharp, curved teeth suited for grasping prey. “The maximum (weight) is about 20,000 pounds (9,000 kilograms) that this animal could have gotten. This is bigger than most dinosaurs walking around on land,” exclaimed Starnes.

State museum studies giant vertebra

Team members passed the vertebra to the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science for further study. George Phillips, the museum’s paleontology curator, examined its shape and size to confirm it belonged to the species Mosasaurus hoffmannii.

“It’s the largest one from the back, or the neck for that matter, that I’ve seen,” said Phillips. Experts compared it with other specimens, noting that this single vertebra hinted at a creature that was easily 30 feet (9 meters) in length.

Why the giant vertebra fossil matters

Mosasaurs prowled the ancient seas, sharing the waters with fish, sharks, and even relatives of modern octopus-like animals called ammonites. With powerful tails and paddles for limbs, they moved rapidly in pursuit of prey.

Finds such as the giant vertebra captivate the public because they offer a look at life just before an asteroid impact contributed to the extinction of these reptiles, around 66 million years ago.

With each discovery, paleontologists gather data that helps fill in gaps about what the region’s ecology once looked like.

Reactions from the field

“It might be the biggest one ever collected in Mississippi. That was the find of the day,” remarked Jonathan Leard, another researcher who was working with Starnes.

Beyond its sheer size, the bone’s excellent state of preservation impressed scientists. Museum specialists plan to protect and catalog it, adding crucial data to ongoing studies of Cretaceous-era species in Mississippi.

Ancient seas in modern landscapes

Coastal waters of the late Cretaceous covered much of North America’s southern region. Vast inland seas teemed with predators that now inspire awe for their ferocity and scale.

The land around Starkville, which is dotted with creeks, was once submerged beneath waves that were home to mosasaurs.

By mapping these deposits, geologists piece together how shorelines shifted over time and how different species adapted.

Glimpse into powerful hunters

Mosasaurs, including Mosasaurus hoffmannii, blended lizard-like bodies with aquatic adaptations. They used flippers instead of legs and had long tails that propelled them with surprising speed.

These reptiles were not shy about eating fish, smaller marine reptiles, or even members of their own kind.

Their place in the food web allowed them to dominate waters until the abrupt changes that were triggered by the Cretaceous-Paleogene extinction event.

The broader impact of each fossil

Every large fossil expands our knowledge of ancient biodiversity. Even a single vertebra reveals new details about feeding habits, possible migration routes, and interactions with other marine predators.

Researchers frequently compare bones from different deposits to understand variations in size among mosasaurs. They also examine growth rings, bite marks, and other clues that may unravel behavior in these massive reptiles.

Ongoing efforts in Mississippi

Local museums aim to conserve each piece of the state’s fossil record. Curators study everything from shells to entire skeletons, building a clearer timeline of ancient life.

Collaborations between government agencies and academic experts improve the understanding of life in prehistoric Mississippi.

This recent giant vertebra find has deepened excitement for future surveys in the region, which might unveil more evidence of formidable sea creatures.

Information for this article came from a Mississippi State University press release.

