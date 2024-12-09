Vinegar adds another surprising health benefit to its long list of perks

Vinegar has been part of human life for a very long time. It appears in kitchens, pops up in home remedies, and gets passed around as a so-called cure-all.

Vinegar’s reputation stretches far and wide. People say it can soothe a scratchy throat or help clean a cut. Others claim it helps the belly handle food a little better.

Folk tales and family traditions often link vinegar, especially apple cider varieties, to dozens of health benefits.

Some call it a wonder drug, while others remain skeptical. And now, there is scientific proof that vinegar can even play a role in curing depression.

Vinegar and depression

According to research led by Arizona State University dietician Haley Barrong and colleagues, a daily portion of vinegar might have more to offer than expected.

Recent work suggests that it may play a role in easing depression symptoms, an idea that takes vinegar from the kitchen cabinet into conversations about everyday wellbeing.

Vinegar’s main ingredient is acetic acid. It is what gives this sour liquid its sharp taste. Centuries ago, people thought that vinegar’s bite held the key to better health.

Nowadays, modern research looks deeper. One recent study took a closer look at vinegar’s effects on mood.

The team took steps to connect vinegar intake not just to self-reported feelings, but also to shifts in metabolic activity. Metabolism turns food into energy and other vital building blocks in the body.

Controlled experiment on mood

The research involved 28 overweight but otherwise healthy adults. They were divided into two groups.

One group took two tablespoons of red wine vinegar twice each day, while the other took a daily pill that contained a very small amount of vinegar.

During the four-week period, participants answered questions about their mental health, using surveys that health professionals know well.

They completed the Center for Epidemiological Studies Depression (CES-D) questionnaire and the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9).

Boosting vitamin B3 levels

A noticeable increase in the levels of nicotinamide, a form of vitamin B3, appeared in the group consuming vinegar daily.

This group showed an 86 percent boost in that nutrient, which researchers previously linked to anti-inflammatory effects.

The published paper states, “This data provides additional support that daily vinegar ingestion over four weeks can improve self-reported depression symptomology in generally healthy adults and that alterations in [vitamin B3] metabolism may factor into this improvement.”

Understanding depression — the basics

For many, depression affects mood, energy, concentration, appetite, and sleep. It often makes life feel heavy.

Some people might feel hopeless, while others lose interest in things they once enjoyed. Some struggle to get out of bed, while others find themselves awake all night.

Depression varies, and it does not follow a single pattern. It is not a sign of weakness. It may develop from a mix of factors, such as shifts in brain chemistry, family history, health conditions, or life events. It lingers, often making everyday tasks feel harder than they should.

Some individuals might not show obvious signs. They could manage a smile for friends or get their work done without hinting at the weight they carry inside.

Identifying depression early matters because there are many ways to find support. Information about new approaches to treat depression, such as a daily dose of vinegar, draws attention because depression is not a one-size-fits-all fix.

Vinegar’s impact on depression symptoms

The results from the recent study were interesting. There was no significant difference between the groups on the CES-D.

However, on the PHQ-9, the group consuming a higher level of vinegar saw an average drop of 42 percent in depressive symptoms, while the control group that took the vinegar pill saw an 18 percent drop.

The findings were based on self-reported symptoms over the month-long trial.

Depression involves many moving parts. Even a small shift in mood might open a door for improving quality of life.

Smaller pilot studies like this one can sometimes spark interest in following up with larger groups of people, different durations, or other forms of vinegar.

The size of this study was small, and participants only had mild symptoms, but the differences the team found have attracted attention.

More research on vinegar and depression

The authors acknowledge that bigger, longer-term research would be ideal to get a better grasp on exactly how vinegar is able to ease depression symptoms in many people.

They note that their secondary analysis, which adjusted for initial survey differences, was not significant. Still, they believe the link between daily vinegar intake and reported mood changes deserves more focus.

“Depressive disorders are the most prevalent mental health conditions in the world,” the authors explained.

“The commonly prescribed antidepressant medications can have serious side effects, and their efficacy varies widely. Thus, simple, effective adjunct therapies are needed.”

What does all of this mean?

Studies often look beyond a single variable. Factors like sleep patterns, body temperature, and overall lifestyle might matter.

This work hints at a different angle. It might prompt questions about whether vinegar or its components could work alongside other treatments.

The researchers say, “Future research examining the effects of vinegar administration in clinically depressed or at-risk populations, and those on antidepressant medications, is warranted.”

They add, “A focus on mechanisms and large patient samples will strengthen the science and provide the evidence to more firmly demonstrate vinegar’s role in health promotion.”

Vinegar, depression, and human health

It remains to be seen if vinegar will ever become a regular part of a care plan for depression or depressive symptoms.

Although initial results are encouraging, the current information does not prove it is better than other approaches.

Still, the exploration of vinegar as an everyday element that might influence mood feels notable.

Individuals who deal with depression often seek a variety of options. Having extra tools makes sense, given that what works for one person may not help another.

Human health involves many complex processes, and adding many small steps into a routine can often prove beneficial. This research gives another hint that everyday items might be worth a second look.

The full study was published in the journal Nutrients.

