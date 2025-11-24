Violence against women persists across all countries

Violence against women persists despite years of global promises. Communities speak out, yet the suffering continues across countries and cultures. Many experts hoped new laws and campaigns would bring change by now.

Instead, new global data reveals a crisis that remains stubborn and widespread. The findings demand attention because they show a deep failure to protect women and girls. This crisis touches health, equality, development and justice.

It shapes families, weakens societies and restricts basic rights. We now face a moment where silence would do even greater harm.

Women facing global violence

The new WHO and UN report tracks violence across more than two decades. It shows a pattern that barely shifts despite numerous efforts. Nearly one in three women has faced partner or sexual violence.

This number reflects millions of lives marked by fear, trauma and social silence. Experts say these figures remain conservative. Many never report abuse due to fear of blame or retaliation.

The report includes, for the first time, national estimates for non-partner violence. It reveals 263 million women have faced such harm since age fifteen. Many cases remain hidden behind stigma. The real numbers likely rise much higher.

“Violence against women is one of humanity’s oldest and most pervasive injustices, yet still one of the least acted upon,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. His words reflect a global truth that spans generations.

These numbers show patterns that cut across wealth and geography. Wealthy nations report lower rates, yet still struggle with silence. Middle income countries show wide variation across regions.

Low income countries often report the highest rates, especially during instability. Climate pressure, migration and conflict raise risk even more.

Falling support worldwide

The report arrives before the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls. It uses 23 years of national surveys, offering the clearest picture available. Yet the picture shows neglected needs and collapsing support systems.

Funding problems add pressure. Prevention programs lose money at the same time as new emergencies appear. Humanitarian crises expose women to greater risk.

Shifts in technology create new forms of harassment and control. Inequality deepens vulnerability for entire communities.

Only 0.2% of development aid supported violence prevention in 2022. Funding fell again in 2025. Many organizations now struggle to maintain basic services.

Prevention teams report delays, cancelled projects and growing case numbers. Survivor support centers face long waiting times. Rural areas experience the sharpest gaps.

Violence shaping women’s lives

Violence harms women across their lives, not only during single events. Survivors may face long recovery periods.

Many struggle with depression or anxiety. Others deal with infections, injuries or reproductive complications. Access to care remains uneven, especially in remote regions.

Girls face risk at alarmingly young ages. Twelve and thirteen year olds in some regions describe threats that should never exist.

The report highlights that 12.5 million girls aged fifteen to nineteen faced partner violence last year. This early exposure shapes lifelong health and emotional stability.

Risk rises in fragile settings. Conflict tension, displacement and climate stress place women at severe risk.

Oceania, excluding Australia and New Zealand, shows a 38% past-year rate of partner violence. That number stands at more than three times the global average.

Steps for change

Many countries now collect more data, but gaps remain serious. Surveys often miss women in remote zones, unstable regions or marginalized groups.

Indigenous women, migrants and those with disabilities appear underrepresented. Underreporting remains a major barrier.

Still, some nations show strong improvements through coordinated action. Cambodia works on updated laws, better services and safer schools. Digital tools help reach young audiences with prevention messages.

Several African and Latin American countries created costed national plans. These plans include budgets, timelines and local involvement.

“Ending violence against women and girls requires courage, commitment, and collective action,” said Dr. Sima Bahous executive director, UN Women.

Her message mirrors pleas heard across agencies. Diene Keita and Catherine Russell also stress urgent cross-generational harm.

Stopping the cycle

Children absorb what they see at home. Many grow up believing violence is normal. Changing this pattern requires early guidance, safe schools and strong community support.

Programs that teach healthy relationships show strong results in multiple regions. They help shift attitudes before harmful patterns take root.

The report details its modeling, data sources, and limits. It stresses underreporting, especially for sexual violence. It also categorizes regions and lists past-year partner violence rates.

Oceania shows the highest rates of partner violence, while Europe and Northern America show the lowest.

The RESPECT framework guides governments with practical steps. It highlights relationship skills, empowerment, services, poverty reduction, safe environments, prevention for young people, and transformations in norms.

Each pillar supports a world where women and girls live without fear. The core message remains simple and urgent. Violence against women shapes societies in damaging ways.

Change demands strong political will, steady funding and community engagement. Leaders must act now to create safer futures for women and girls everywhere.

More information is available on the WHO website.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–