Virtual reality will unlock mysteries of developmental disorders

A medical engineering professor from University of South Florida (USF) is using cutting-edge imaging and virtual reality to enhance our understanding of developmental disorders like autism and improve treatments for brain injuries and diseases by creating a detailed brain map.

Funded by a $3.3 million grant from the National Institutes of Health, the research focuses on the calyx of Held, the largest nerve terminal in the human brain. This part of the brain processes sound and is often linked to symptoms of disorders like autism, which result in social and cognitive impairments.

“Even though we’re focusing on a specific part of the brain involved in hearing, the information we gather can help us understand serious developmental disorders that happen when the brain doesn’t develop properly early on,” said George Spirou, the lead researcher at the University of South Florida.

“Our findings could also pave the way for innovative strategies to repair and reconnect damaged neural circuits affected by disease and injuries later in life.”

Developmental disorders

Developmental disorders are conditions that affect the development of the brain and nervous system, leading to difficulties in learning, communication, and behavior. Examples include autism spectrum disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and cerebral palsy.

These disorders can be caused by a variety of factors, including genetic mutations, prenatal exposure to harmful substances (like alcohol or drugs), infections during pregnancy, complications during birth, and environmental factors such as exposure to toxins.

Early intervention and therapy can help manage symptoms and improve quality of life for individuals with developmental disorders.

High-resolution imaging and virtual reality

At USF’s Auditory Development and Connectomics Laboratory, high-resolution imaging technology combined with advanced image analysis is being used to create the most accurate developmental timeline for any neural system in the brain.

Researchers capture the journey of neurons in mice from birth to their establishment of synaptic connections. Mice and human brains share very similar neuron types and connections, according to the NIH.

Using software developed by the research team, virtual reality is being used to examine neurons and analyze synapses in an immersive experience. This combined level of temporal and spatial resolution in studying developing neural systems is unprecedented.

Rapid neuron and synapse formation

“Between the fourth and fifth gestational months, the number of neurons in the nervous system explodes almost exponentially, forming synapses at a rate of about a million per second. Considering there are almost 100 trillion synapses in an adult human brain, this number is incredible,” Spirou explained.

“I like to think of it as there are about 100 billion stars in the Milky Way, and there are about that many neurons in the brain.”

Treatments for developmental disorders

Daniel Heller, a doctoral student at USF, who has worked alongside Spirou for several years, focused his dissertation on this project.

He emphasizes the importance of understanding brain development under normal conditions to develop effective treatments for disorders.

“At the cellular level, the physical manifestations of these disorders are caused by developmental defects in brain connectivity,” Heller said.

“From a clinical perspective, researching therapeutics for these disorders is difficult without a better understanding of how the brain develops under normal conditions. This often results in treating symptoms rather than aiming for a global cure.”

Developmental disorders and neural formation

Over the next five years, the research team aims to pinpoint the signals that drive the precise formation of this neural system. Understanding these signals could reveal how other neural circuits form and help reorganize and reconnect neurons in cases of brain injury.

“I am totally fascinated by what’s happening at this stage of development in the brain and how the brain directs its own formation – that to me is enough to get me up in the morning and come in to do our work,” Spirou said.

Virtual reality potential applications

Virtual reality offers numerous potential applications in mapping developmental disorders. VR can create immersive, high-resolution 3D models of the brain, allowing researchers to visualize and analyze neural pathways and synapse formations with unprecedented detail.

This technology aids in identifying specific brain regions affected by disorders such as autism and ADHD. VR can also simulate various scenarios to study brain responses, enhancing our understanding of how these disorders manifest.

Additionally, VR-based interventions can provide targeted therapies and rehabilitation exercises, improving cognitive and motor functions. Overall, VR holds promise for advancing diagnostics, treatment planning, and personalized medicine in developmental disorders.

This research could ultimately transform how we understand and treat developmental brain disorders, potentially leading to earlier and more effective treatments.

