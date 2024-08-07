Visualizing the effects of psychedelics in the brain

Psychedelics have captivated both popular culture and scientific research for decades. Recently, these powerful compounds have gained attention as potential treatments for various brain disorders, including depression and PTSD.

Despite the growing interest, the intricate ways in which psychedelics interact with our brains have remained a mystery. To investigate, a groundbreaking method has been developed by researchers at the University of California, Davis.

The innovative tool promises to deliver unprecedented clarity and precision in understanding how psychedelics affect the brain, opening up exciting new possibilities for treating brain disorders.

The tool behind the revolution

The innovative protein-based tool is named Ca2+-activated Split-TurboID, or CaST for short. It brings researchers a step closer to unlocking the underlying mechanisms through which psychedelic compounds, like LSD, DMT, and psilocybin, stimulate the brain.

Christina Kim is an assistant professor of neurology at the UC Davis Center for Neuroscience and School of Medicine

“It’s important to think about the cellular mechanisms that these psychedelics act upon,” said Kim. “What are they? Once we know that, we can design different variants that target the same mechanism but with fewer side effects.”

According to the researchers, CaST rapidly tags neurons and biomolecules activated by these substances within 10 to 30 minutes, a significant improvement compared to the hours required by previous tagging methods.

Capturing a neural symphony

When put to the test, the CaST tool revealed its prowess by offering a remarkable “camera snapshot” of the effects of the psychedelic psilocybin in the brains of mice.

Interestingly, the tool leverages changes in intracellular calcium concentrations, a universal marker of neuronal activity, to tag the cell with a minor biomolecule named biotin.

This pioneering approach allowed researchers to identify neurons with intensified calcium levels in the prefrontal cortex, an area of the brain instrumental in many disorders and a hotspot for psychedelic-rooted neuronal growth and strengthening.

The research team circumvented the need for immobilizing the mouse’s head during the process, a common challenge with existing cellular tagging technologies.

“Biotin is also a great tagging substrate because there are many pre-existing commercial tools that can report whether biotin is present or not just by a simple staining and imaging method,” said Professor Kim.

Expanding the potential of psychedelic research

Looking forward, these dedicated researchers will focus on upgrading and perfecting the CaST tool further.

They are exploring techniques that will enable a more comprehensive, brain-wide cellular labeling procedure and are aiming to enhance the signature of individual proteins produced by neurons impacted by psychedelics.

“We want to examine their entire contents in terms of what proteins they express, what genes they express, and try to see what’s different in psilocybin-treated animals versus control animals or animal models of diseases,” noted Professor Kim.

The ultimate objective? To comprehend precisely how psychedelics enhance the cellular profiles of those with brain disorders, thereby revealing the step-by-step cellular process of their therapeutic effects.

The potential of CaST doesn’t end with psychedelics. The tool may prove incredibly valuable in the study of other neurotherapeutic drugs and their mechanisms as well.

The role of psychedelics in mental health

The resurgence of interest in psychedelics as promising treatments for various mental health disorders is gaining momentum within both the scientific community and public discourse.

These compounds, particularly psilocybin and LSD, have shown the potential to induce profound changes in perception, mood, and cognition.

Research indicates that their capacity to promote neuroplasticity – facilitating the brain’s ability to reorganize itself – holds key implications for therapeutic interventions, especially for conditions like depression, PTSD, and anxiety.

Psychedelics and brain function

Understanding the precise manner in which psychedelics influence brain function is essential for harnessing their therapeutic potential.

The innovations brought forth by tools such as the CaST are vital for this exploration. They allow researchers to delve deeper into the cellular and molecular dynamics at play, identifying not only the pathways psychedelics activate but also the broader implications these changes may have for emotional and cognitive processing.

Through collaborative efforts and continued research, we are on the cusp of a renaissance in mental health treatment, radically transforming our approach to psychological well-being.

The study is published in the journal Nature Methods.

