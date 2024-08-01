Volcanic magma traced to melting in Earth's crust

Our planet is an unceasing spectacle of natural miracles. One such marvel that unwrapped itself in recent times involves the unexpected volcanic activity in the enchanting landscape of Iceland. The volcanic eruption reveals surprising insights into magma origins and geological processes.

Chunks of magma in volcanic episode

The tale of the most recent volcanic episode on the Reykjanes peninsula in Iceland, which is expected to last for centuries, traces back to an extensive pooling of magma, lurking just beneath the surface.

The revelations brought to light by an international team of researchers from the United States, Sweden, and Iceland, made the world sit up and take notice.

The research team included scientists from UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography, the Department of Earth Sciences at Uppsala University, and the University of Iceland in Reykjavik. The researchers tramped through the heat and the smoke to bring back the truth cloaked under the raven lava fields.

Unexpected findings about volcanic fires

The recent lavas on the Reykjanes Peninsula were initially considered to have exploded directly from the mantle. But, as it turns out, the story is a bit more complicated.

The research team discovered that the magma, in reality, sprung from the subterranean melting of the Earth’s crust.

This melting stemmed from the notorious “Fagradalsfjall Fires” that ignited in 2021. The frequent sampling of the erupted lavas led to a comprehensive analysis of geochemical signals, further reinforcing this revelation.

Explosive magma pooling from volcanic activity

Volcanoes may seem unpredictable, but a little peek into their fiery hearts can reveal their secrets.

“Systematic lava sampling and subsequent analysis of compositional changes in the laboratory, help to decipher what is feeding the volcano at depth,” said first author James Day, a professor of geosciences at Scripps Institute of Oceanography.

“It’s a bit like taking regular measurements of someone’s blood. In this case, the volcano’s ‘blood’ are the molten lavas that emanate so spectacularly from it.”

By using the isotopic composition of the element osmium, the research team was able to discern the happenings beneath the volcano.

Magma ascent through Earth’s layers

The theory of magma ascent through Earth’s layers has always been spoken of in hushed tones. The researchers have now made the conversation much louder.

Previously, it was believed that the Fagradalsfjall Fires erupted directly without mingling with the crust, but this study has made a definitive case to the contrary.

The researchers found that the 2021 lavas were indeed tainted by the crust, while the 2022 lavas made a clean pass. The earlier lavas must have gathered in the crust before emerging, and the subsequent eruptions found their way through pre-existing routes to the surface.

Implications of volcanic activity

Volcanic eruptions, like those on the Reykjanes Peninsula, have significant implications for both researchers and society. They can reshape landscapes, impact local climates, and disrupt air travel due to ash clouds.

Studying these events enhances our understanding of geological processes and informs disaster preparedness. Ultimately, Iceland’s volcanic activity serves as a reminder of our responsibility to coexist with our dynamic planet.

Significance of the ongoing eruptions

Study co-author Valentin Troll is a professor at Uppsala University and lead author on a recent study in Terra Nova, which investigated the magma plumbing system in the Reykjanes volcanic area.

“It seems that the ‘fires’ in Iceland will last for some time longer, possibly years,” said Professor Troll.

While the ongoing eruptions spell disaster for the evacuees of the town of Grindavik, they also offer an opportunity for abundant scientific revelations.

These volcanic episodes will shed new light on how lava fields develop and how magma migrates from the Earth’s core to the surface, thereby enriching our understanding of these magnificent earthy spectacles.

In a nutshell, these fiery giants of Iceland serve as a reminder of the ever-changing nature of our planet and the formidable forces that sculpt it. It’s an enduring saga of fire, rock, and human resilience that continues to enthrall and inspire.

The study is published in the journal Nature.

