Voyager 1 team accomplishes tricky thruster swap from 15 billion miles away

Spending almost five decades in deep space has not been easy on NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft. Age-related issues are cropping up, including a recent clogging problem in its thrusters.

Now is not the time for a space probe to get ‘constipated.’ It’s got a job to do. But not to worry, NASA engineers have stepped in to resolve the situation.

Voyager 1’s thrusters price of time

Voyager 1’s thrusters have been active for 47 years, during which they’ve gathered a byproduct of age: silicon dioxide.

This resultant from a rubber diaphragm in the spacecraft’s fuel tank has had the audacity to clog the fuel tubes in the thrusters, impacting their efficiency. But the team at NASA was not about to be defeated by some clogged tubes.

Efficiency of Voyager 1’s thrusters

The thrusters operate on liquid hydrazine that, once turned into gas, is released in short puffs to direct the spacecraft’s antenna towards Earth.

If the Voyager 1’s thrusters were in prime condition, about 40 of these puffs would be enough to do the job in a day.

They are vital, you might say, for the spacecraft to interact with Earth — to receive commands, send engineering data, and unload the precious scientific data it has been collecting in its journey.

Choices ahead with Voyager 1 thrusters

Voyager 1 is endowed with three sets of thrusters, two being attitude propulsion thrusters and one set being trajectory correction maneuver thrusters. In its younger years, during planetary flybys, all types were actively used.

But now, as Voyager 1 boldly goes where no human-made object has gone before — out of our solar system — the needs are simpler. Any thruster can be used to pivot the craft towards Earth.

In 2002, engineers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) noticed clogging in the fuel tubes in use for pointing the spacecraft towards our home planet.

The solution was to switch to the second branch of attitude thrusters. Sixteen years later, in 2018, they had to switch again as the second branch also showed signs of clogging.

The choice? The trajectory correction maneuver thrusters.

Dilemma of cold and power

Switching Voyager 1’s thrusters isn’t as simple as it used to be in the spacecraft due to the advanced age of the spacecraft and the resultant decrease in its power supply.

Along those lines, non-essential systems have been deactivated to conserve power, including some heaters, leading to the spacecraft getting colder. Operating the cold thrusters could risk damaging them beyond repair.

The solution? Turning on non-essential heaters to warm up the thrusters. But there’s a catch.

Power is so limited that turning on these heaters would require shutting off something else, and everything currently in operation is essential.

Power puzzle of Voyager 1’s thrusters

After ruling out switching off an operating science instrument, the engineers decided to temporarily turn off one of the spacecraft’s main heaters to provide enough electricity for the non-essential heater. And it worked.

The thrusters returned to action, as confirmed on Aug. 27, successfully guiding Voyager 1 towards Earth.

“All the decisions we will have to make going forward are going to require a lot more analysis and caution than they once did,” confessed Suzanne Dodd, Voyager’s project manager at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Resilience of Voyager 1’s legacy

Voyager 1’s journey has not only been a testament to the scientific and engineering prowess of the late 20th century but also a marvel of the resilience embedded in legacy technology.

Constructed with materials and systems that predate modern advancements, Voyager 1 continues to function beyond expectations.

Its durability demonstrates the foresight of its initial design, which has allowed it to withstand the harsh conditions of space for decades.

This legacy technology, while appearing antiquated by today’s standards, showcases a robustness that modern systems strive to emulate.

The mission’s success is a reminder of the value of meticulous engineering and the enduring quest for exploration.

Looking to the future

As Voyager 1 and its thrusters continue its solitary voyage through interstellar space, it carries with it the hopes and aspirations of humanity.

The data it transmits back to Earth provides invaluable insights into the universe’s broader realms and conditions far beyond our solar system.

With each transmission, scientists gain a deeper understanding of cosmic phenomena, feeding curiosity and inspiration across generations.

Although the spacecraft’s operational future is limited by its diminishing power supply, the legacy of its mission will influence future endeavors.

Lessons learned from Voyager 1 fuel the ambition to explore deeper into space, forever pushing the boundaries of what is possible.

Treading the uncharted Voyager 1’s thrusters

Voyager 1 is now in the realm of interstellar space, far beyond the protective bubble of particles and magnetic fields created by our sun – it’s uncharted territory.

The mission isn’t over yet. The team aims to keep Voyager going as long as possible, continuing to reveal the mysteries of the interstellar environment.

How will it fare? Only time will tell. The universe is watching and so are we.

On the path of continuous discovery, the Voyager 1’s and its thrusters journey stands as an epitome of the resolute human spirit, overcoming challenges and advancing knowledge in pursuit of the unfathomable cosmos. It truly is a remarkable journey.

