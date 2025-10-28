Walking can protect your heart - but it’s not the step count that matters

A short walk can clear the head, but a longer one can protect the heart. New research shows that walking for 10 to 15 minutes without stopping can lower heart disease risk more than quick strolls scattered through the day.

The study suggests that the benefits of walking are not dependent on how many steps you take, but how you take them.

This idea changes the way we think about daily activity. You don’t need to chase the 10,000-step rule.

Just one or two steady walks might do more good than all those brief movements between chores. A simple walk, if done the right way, can match the benefits of more demanding workouts.

How the study worked

Scientists from the University of Sydney and Universidad Europea studied over 33,000 adults aged 40 to 79 who walked less than 8000 steps daily. None had heart disease or cancer at the start.

The participants wore wristbands that tracked both step count and walking patterns. Researchers followed them for about eight years.

Those who walked in one or two continuous sessions of 10-15 minutes saw far greater heart benefits. People who took short, scattered five-minute walks faced higher risks.

The difference was striking – walking longer in one go could cut heart disease risk by two-thirds. This finding suggests that the body responds differently to sustained activity than to brief bursts.

Heart benefits of continuous walking

Among participants, those walking 10-15 minutes daily had just a 4 percent risk of heart attacks or strokes. People walking only five minutes at a time faced a 13 percent risk.

For less active individuals who walked under 5000 steps a day, the improvement was dramatic. Their risk of heart disease dropped from 15 percent to 7 percent when they walked for longer periods.

Even mortality rates improved. The most sedentary walkers had a 5 percent death risk when walking in five-minute bursts. That fell to below 1 percent for those who walked continuously for 15 minutes.

That difference means continuous walks could save countless lives, especially among people who struggle to stay active.

Walking patterns and heart health

“For the most inactive people, switching from brief walks here and there to longer continuous walks may come with some health benefits,” noted Dr. Matthew Ahmadi from the Mackenzie Wearables Research Hub.

“There is a perception that health professionals have recommended walking 10,000 steps a day is the goal, but this isn’t necessary.”

“Simply adding one or two longer walks per day, each lasting at least 10-15 minutes at a comfortable but steady pace, may have significant benefits – especially for people who don’t walk much.”

His advice matters because it makes exercise seem possible for everyone. Walking 15 minutes doesn’t need special shoes, a gym, or planning. You just need to start and keep a steady pace.

Patterns over steps

Professor Emmanuel Stamatakis, director of the Mackenzie Wearables Research Hub, explained what many overlook.

“We tend to place all the emphasis on the number of steps or the total amount of walking but neglect the crucial role of patterns, for example ‘how’ walking is done,” said Professor Stamatakis.

“This study shows that even people who are very physically inactive can maximize their heart health benefit by tweaking their walking patterns to walk for longer at a time, ideally for at least 10-15 minutes, when possible.”

The study supports an important shift in thinking. It’s not just movement that matters – it’s consistency.

The body thrives on rhythm. Continuous walking gives your heart, lungs, and muscles a proper workout. Frequent interruptions break that rhythm and weaken the impact.

Simple walking helps heart

“Our research shows that simple changes can make all the difference to your health. If you walk a little, set aside some time to walk more often and in longer sessions. Such small changes can have a big impact,” added Dr. Borja del Pozo from Universidad Europea.

Think about your daily routine. You could turn your lunch break into a short walk outside or take the long route home.

Even ten more minutes of uninterrupted walking can strengthen your heart, calm your mind, and improve circulation. It’s about turning an everyday habit into a heart-healthy ritual.

The study is published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine.

