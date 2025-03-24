Want to know how your dog is feeling? Learn their body language

Dogs can’t speak, but they express themselves clearly through body language. A bark, a tail wag, or a growl can reveal their feelings, but to understand them better, we must learn to interpret their silent cues.

“Understanding our dogs’ basic body language allows us to gain insight into their thoughts and feelings about the world around them and what they are experiencing,” said Harmony Diers, a veterinary technician and project manager for the Dog Aging Project at the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

Diers explains how common behaviors can help us understand what our dogs are trying to communicate.

Signs of a relaxed dog

Relaxed dogs show it with their entire body. Their ears may lean forward or rest gently backward. Sometimes, submissive dogs fold their ears back, but the overall signal is calmness.

One clear sign of happiness is a circular tail wag. If your dog moves its tail in a loop, that shows true joy.

You may also notice soft, squinting eyes, a steady and kind gaze, leaning against you, lying down peacefully, rolling over for belly rubs, or panting with a slightly open mouth.

“It is important to recognize a calm and content dog‘s body language to determine whether he or she is comfortable with the current environment and circumstances,” Diers explained.

Understanding these signs helps you support your dog without overwhelming it or ignoring its comfort.

When dogs want distance

Not all body language signals comfort. Discontented dogs often try to create space when feeling stressed.

A tucked tail usually indicates fear. A dog on high alert might raise its tail and wag it quickly, signaling tension rather than joy.

“A dog experiencing an uncomfortable situation may also turn his body away from the threat to present his back,” Diers said.

Dogs sometimes shake their entire bodies after a stressful moment, similar to drying off after a bath. This helps them release built-up tension.

Ears held straight up can show readiness for action, while ears pinned close to the head show nervousness or submission.

If your dog stares intensely or shows the whites of its eyes – often called the “whale eye” – it may be feeling scared or trapped. Tension in the mouth, pulled lips, licking, or yawning can all be signs of stress.

Learning these signals helps protect your dog and others, especially when meeting unfamiliar dogs or entering new spaces.

Body language varies by breed

Some breeds naturally appear alert, even when relaxed. Recognizing your dog’s baseline posture is important.

“When these dogs are in alert mode or feel threatened, the tail may go higher and stiffer and wag quickly,” Diers said. For instance, German shepherds often have upright ears by nature. Huskies and malamutes usually carry curled tails, even when relaxed.

“Look at our pugs. They always have big open eyes, but if a wide-eyed pug is giving the whale eye, he may be experiencing a threat or feeling nervous.”

Knowing your dog’s unique structure will help you tell the difference between comfort and caution.

Illness can alter body language

Body language doesn’t only reflect emotion. It can also signal health issues.

“An ill dog may sleep more, be grumpier and not want the normal interaction he usually gets excited about,” Diers said.

A dog in pain might limp, lower its head, keep its posture stiff, tuck its belly inward, or arch its back. Whimpering may also occur. Lip-smacking could mean nausea or nervousness.

If your lively dog suddenly isolates, eats less, or shows no interest in play, something might be wrong.

“Ultimately, if your normally active and happy dog starts to isolate and show lethargy and/or decreased appetite, this is a sign that something has changed with their overall health, and seeking the care of a veterinarian is a suggested course to take,” stressed Diers.

Paying attention to your dog’s body language strengthens your relationship. You build trust when you listen to their unspoken signals. Understanding what they say without words keeps them safe, happy, and healthy – and brings you even closer.

Information supplied by Texas A&M University.

