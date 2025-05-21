Want to slow down aging? Add these foods to your diet

Aging is inevitable, but the speed at which we age might not be. Our biological age – how old our cells appear – can differ from our chronological age. This divergence has led scientists to explore the hidden mechanics of aging, with one food-related focus gaining momentum: epigenetics.

In simple terms, it’s how gene activity changes without altering the DNA sequence. One way the body keeps track of age at the cellular level is through DNA methylation. These are chemical markers that accumulate as we grow older and can predict disease risk and mortality.

A team of researchers has investigated how specific dietary habits may slow or even reverse epigenetic aging. The study was led by Jamie L. Villanueva from the University of Washington and Ryan Bradley from the National University of Natural Medicine

This secondary analysis, based on data from the Methylation Diet and Lifestyle (MDL) study, explores how natural compounds found in plant-based foods may interact with DNA methylation and, in turn, reduce our biological age.

Could food reverse signs of aging?

In the MDL study, 43 healthy men aged 50 to 72 joined an eight-week program. They ate mostly plant-based food, exercised, meditated, and got good sleep. The study had many parts, but this research looked only at what they ate and how it affected aging at the cellular level.

Scientists used a tool called Horvath’s clock to measure something called epigenetic age. This tells them how old someone’s body looks on the inside, based on changes in their DNA.

The results were surprising. On average, men who followed the full program ended up 2 years younger in biological terms. Those who didn’t change their habits aged a bit – about 1 year. In some cases, the age reversal was much bigger – up to 9 years.

Rewiring epigenetic age with food

The study’s standout finding was the impact of foods rich in methyl adaptogens. These are natural plant compounds known to influence DNA methylation pathways.

The experts found that greater consumption of turmeric, rosemary, garlic, berries, green tea, and oolong tea correlated with a significant reduction in epigenetic age.

“In hierarchical linear regression, foods investigated as polyphenolic modulators of DNA methylation (green tea, oolong tea, turmeric, rosemary, garlic, berries) categorized in the original study as methyl adaptogens showed significant linear associations with epigenetic age change (B = -1.21, CI = [-2.80, -0.08]), after controlling for baseline epigenetic age acceleration and weight changes,” noted the researchers.

This effect persisted even when researchers adjusted for weight loss and initial biological age. That means the foods themselves had a direct effect on DNA markers, not just general improvements in health from weight reduction.

Foods, gene activity, and aging

Foods in the methyl adaptogen group – like green tea, turmeric, garlic, and berries – contain natural substances that can affect how our genes work.

For example, green tea has EGCG, turmeric has curcumin, garlic has allicin, and berries have anthocyanins. These can block certain enzymes that speed up aging in our cells.

These substances also help control key body processes like how cells grow, stay alive, and use energy. When those processes go off track, they’re often linked to diseases like cancer, heart problems, or memory decline.

Some of these foods also affect something called telomerase. That’s an enzyme that protects the ends of our DNA. Keeping those ends healthy may help slow aging. Interestingly, the same compounds that protect healthy cells might also help remove harmful ones, like cancer cells.

Measuring the impact

Statistical analyses reinforced the dietary impact. The researchers found that consumption of methyl adaptogens remained a significant predictor of epigenetic age reduction even after adjusting for other variables.

In the fully adjusted model, which included weight change and baseline epigenetic age acceleration (EAA), methyl adaptogen consumption still showed strong links to slower biological aging.

Participants with higher EAA at the start – meaning they were biologically older than their actual age – benefited the most.

While weight loss was observed in the treatment group (average of 4.61 pounds), it did not significantly predict the drop in epigenetic age. This suggests the dietary compounds operated through a mechanism distinct from calorie restriction.

Other diets showed similar benefits

These findings align with other studies showing how polyphenol-rich diets can improve epigenetic health.

For example, a one-year Mediterranean diet trial showed a reversal in epigenetic aging, especially in participants who were biologically older at baseline. Similarly, traditional Japanese diets, known for their vegetable and seafood content, have also been associated with lower epigenetic age.

The DIRECT PLUS study, which used a green Mediterranean diet enriched with walnuts, green tea, and olive products, also linked polyphenol intake to slower biological aging.

It specifically highlighted compounds like tyrosols and urolithins, which have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects and are found in green tea, olive oil, and berries.

Real biological age changes from food

This study stands out because it closely examined the effect of specific foods using actual biological age measurements.

The participants’ diets were assessed with detailed frequency questionnaires, and adherence was cross-checked using blood markers of methyltetrahydrofolate – a nutrient associated with green vegetable intake.

Even though it was a small sample, the findings were statistically meaningful. The fully adjusted model explained 44% of the variability in epigenetic age changes – a considerable result given the environmental and genetic complexity of aging.

The fact that participants were mostly white, educated men from a narrow age range is both a strength and a limitation. It reduced variability in external factors but limits how widely the results can apply.

Future of aging research

These results suggest a promising, food-based strategy for slowing biological aging. By focusing on natural foods that influence DNA methylation, researchers may be one step closer to practical aging interventions.

Of course, more studies with larger and more diverse populations are needed. Newer epigenetic clocks – especially those that account for immune and metabolic changes – could provide even clearer answers.

But the takeaway is encouraging. Eating certain plant foods daily could help reduce the wear and tear on your DNA. That doesn’t mean skipping on sleep or exercise.

However, adding garlic to dinner or sipping green tea each morning might do more than boost your flavor or energy – it could support the longevity of your cells.

Our genes might set the stage, but our lifestyle holds the pen. This study suggests that choosing the right foods could be a powerful way to rewrite our cellular story. The future of aging might not lie only in medicine, but also in the meals we eat.

The study is published in the journal Aging-US.

