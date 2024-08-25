Warming soils release more carbon than plants can replace

When you stroll through a northern forest, you might not realize that you’re meandering through a precious carbon vault. Its soils lock away carbon dioxide that trees absorb and use for photosynthesis, helping our planet breath a little easier. But what happens when the climate becomes too hot to handle?

This was the focus of an intriguing study led by Peter Reich from the University of Michigan. With decades of dedication to understanding our natural world, Reich is the director of the Institute for Global Change Biology at U-M.

The results of the study may change what we know about global warming and the role of our faithful forests.

Not-so-cool side of global warming

Global warming is known to turn up the heat on our planet, but it may be turning up the pressure on our soils too.

Reich’s team discovered that as temperatures rise, soils lose more carbon than plants can replace. The carbon escapes back into the atmosphere, contributing to an ominous cycle of increasing temperatures and mounting carbon emissions.

“This is not good news because it suggests that, as the world warms, soils are going to give back some of their carbon to the atmosphere,” said Reich.

Study lead author Dr. Guopeng Liang was a postdoc researcher at the University of Minnesota during the study. He is currently a postdoc researcher at Yale University and an exchange fellow at the Institute for Global Change Biology.

“The big picture story is that losing more carbon is always going to be a bad thing for climate,” said Dr. Liang.

Varying carbon cycle in soils

Understanding how temperature fluctuations affect the carbon cycle within soils is crucial for forecasting future climate changes. Our forests are not just picturesque havens for wildlife; they hold approximately 40% of the Earth’s soil carbon.

Several studies have been conducted to ascertain how climate change may alter the carbon flux from forest soils. However, most of these studies are relatively short, lasting no more than three years, and they tend to examine warming in the soil or the air above it, but not both.

Unique experiments

Reich and his team broke away from the traditional methodologies, conducting what is believed to be the first experiment of its kind.

The experts meticulously controlled not just the soil temperatures, but also the above-ground temperatures in open air- all without the use of any enclosures and, they kept this study running for over a dozen years.

“Our experiment is unique. It’s far and away the most realistic experiment like this in the world,” Reich asserts.

The project received financial support from the National Science Foundation, the U.S. Department of Energy, and the University of Minnesota.

Collaborators from these institutions, along with the University of Illinois and the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center, joined forces with Reich and Liang for this study.

Soil respiration and carbon cycle

The team explored two warming scenarios at two sites in northern Minnesota, each consisting of 36 plots. They found that soil respiration – the process that releases carbon dioxide – increased by 7% under a modest warming scenario and by a whopping 17% under the more extreme case.

Interestingly, they also found that soil moisture, which decreases at warmer temperatures due to faster water loss from plants and soils, can restrict this carbon release. Microbes, essential for soil respiration, prefer wetter soils, thus the drier soils limit their activity.

“The take-home message here is that forests are going to lose more carbon than we would like. But maybe not as much as they would if this drying wasn’t happening,” said Reich.

So, next time you walk through a northern forest, take a moment to appreciate the complex and vital role it plays in our planet’s carbon cycle. Like an unsung hero, the soil beneath our feet strives to trap carbon, despite the escalating global temperatures.

As we continue to unravel the secrets of our natural world, remember to do your part in preserving it. After all, our future depends on the choices we make today.

The study is published in the journal Nature Geoscience.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–