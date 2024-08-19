Warning: Letting dogs drink from public water sources is dangerous

When walking your dog during the scorching summer heat, you should think twice about allowing them to drink from public water sources. That is the recent warning issued by veterinarians.

it may be tempting to let your furry friend drink from various water sources encountered along the way, such as puddles, fountains, or even streams.

However, it’s important to understand that these shared public water sources can pose significant dangers to your dog’s health.

Contaminated water can harbor harmful bacteria, parasites, or chemicals that may lead to gastrointestinal issues or more severe illnesses.

Lori Teller, a clinical professor at the Texas A&M School of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, has identified the main risks dogs are exposed to when consuming water outside their homes.

Importance of keeping dogs hydrated

Keeping your dog well-hydrated is really important for their overall health and happiness. Just as it is with humans, water is essential for most of your dog’s body functions, like digestion and temperature control. A well-hydrated pup is likely to have more energy, a healthy appetite, and better resistance to illness.

On average, your dog needs about one ounce of water for every pound they weigh each day. This can change based on how active they are, what they eat, and the weather.

When you are out and about in hot weather, it’s very important that you keep a close eye on your furry friend in order to spot signs of dehydration. These include dry gums, lethargy, sunken eyes, and less elastic skin, to help keep your pet healthy.

Quality of public water sources

Teller recommends dog owners to take into consideration the quality of the public water sources before letting their pets drink from them, since a well-meaning gesture by a neighbor or local business owner may in fact contain various contaminants.

“This is of particular concern if the bowl is not cleaned regularly or if the water is left standing for extended periods of time,” said Teller.

“Stagnant water can retain environmental contaminants, such as plant material, parasites, toxins, mold, and more. Dogs that have stepped in fecal matter and then played in the bowl could leave parasites and bacteria in the water.”

Health risks for dogs drinking public water

According to her, there are many possible diseases which can be transmitted from public water bowls, including:

Kennel cough: a respiratory infection leading to a gag-like cough, appetite loss, and breathing difficulties;



Canine papilloma: a virus spread through saliva causing warts in and around the mouth;



Salmonella: an infection causing vomiting, fever, and bloody diarrhea;



Giardia: a parasite that leads to vomiting, diarrhea, and weight loss;



E. coli: a bacterium causing lack of appetite, diarrhea, and dehydration; and



Leptospirosis: a bacterial infection frequently spread through rodent urine, leading to kidney or liver disease.

Awareness of these risks is essential for protecting dogs, particularly if owners consider their pets’ water needs before leaving the house.

“Ideally, owners would carry a collapsible, portable bowl and some fresh water with them to give to their dog,” Teller advised.

“Alternatively, they could stop at a restaurant or convenience store and request a cup of water for their dog.”

Use your best judgement

Nonetheless, although potential risks will always be present in public water sources, there are certain situations when these risks are worth taking.

“If your dog is hot and thirsty and at risk of dehydration, then that may take precedence over avoiding the water in the bowl,” Teller said.

Excessive panting can be a sign of dehydration, especially if it continues after the dog has cooled down. In addition, your dog’s nose and gums may become dry and sticky due to dehydration.

Multiple pets sharing food bowl

Besides taking into consideration the safety concerns linked to publicly shared water bowls, Teller recommends owners to also consider the risks associated with multiple pets sharing the same food bowl in the same home.

“Often, dogs may need different portions of food, and in many cases, one dog may need a diet change due to a medical condition; that can be much more challenging to manage if the dogs share a bowl,” Teller said. “Or, one dog may prevent another from eating out of the bowl.”

However, as she makes clear, using the same water bowl in a household of multiple pets does not bring similar problems as food bowl sharing.

“In most cases, dogs living in the same house will be exposed to similar infectious agents, so sharing a water bowl will not have a tremendous impact on that,” she said. “It is still important that water bowls (and food bowls) be washed with soap and hot water on a regular basis.”

Determining whether a public water bowl is safe for your thirsty dog should be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. Teller emphasizes that if the water resembles pond water, it’s best to prevent your dog from drinking it.

When uncertain, it’s always wiser to err on the side of caution, as risking your beloved pet’s health isn’t worth the gamble.

