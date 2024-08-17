Washing your hands? You may want to consider cleaning your sink

Ever thought about how clean your sink is when you’re scrubbing those hands of yours? After all, it’s where we often dash to for that all-important sanitation routine. But, alas, your hand basin might be holding onto some nasty secrets you’re not aware of.

A new study at Flinders University might make you think twice before turning the tap. The research shows those shiny sinks and hand basins could be hotbeds for unfriendly microbes, the kind that could land you a nasty illness.

Claire Hayward, an expert in the Department of Environmental Health at Flinders, is the researcher behind this fascinating delve into the hidden world of hand basins.

Unseen dangers in the hand basin

At the heart of this research are biofilms, slimy layers that seem to adore the faucets and drains of basins. A whole community of microbes, some more harmful than others, call these biofilms home.

The study unearthed a motley crew of pathogens making a home in these biofilms. Some of these tenants are in their expected water-dwelling environment, while others are rather unexpected gatecrashers. Curiously, it seems that sinks in our homes might host a more diverse bacterial community than those in hospitals.

But here’s the kicker: the research picked up on a higher presence of Legionella bacteria in residential samples compared to hospital ones.

That’s the pesky bacterium responsible for Legionnaires’ disease, which can lead to severe pneumonia. A recent outbreak in Melbourne linked to a water cooling system affected almost 90 people and caused two fatalities.

How pathogens end up in the hand basin

It seems these harmful germs might be hitchhiking a ride from us (when we wash our hands), from the water supply, or from biological waste.

This discovery comes from a meticulous comparison of biofilms found in hospital and residential hand basins. The goal was to assess the risk levels of infection and the most likely routes of contamination.

So why does a hand basin seem to be the United Nations of bacteria? Claire Hayward suggests that the difference could be down to more regular cleaning, usage, and the design of basins in hospitals through the implementation of healthcare infection control practices.

Home healthcare: A hidden risk?

Another bombshell from the research is the risk this could pose to people receiving healthcare at home. This growing trend, aimed at reducing the load on our healthcare system, might come with its own set of challenges.

The study suggests that patients need to learn about infection control practices, like regularly cleaning the drains and outlets of hand basins with effective disinfectants. The study also raises a red flag over the issue of antimicrobial resistance.

“Biofilms formed in the faucet and drains of hand basins can potentially harbor pathogenic microbes and increase the rise of antimicrobial resistance,” noted Hayward.

It seems that a high presence of harmful and corrosive germs, even those not typically found in water, was discovered in various settings, including hospitals and homes.

Further research is needed

In light of these findings, it’s clear that more research into cleaning protocols and the design of hand basins is necessary.

The Australian Guidelines for the Prevention and Control of Infection in Healthcare recommend cleaning handwashing basins up to twice daily with detergent, and the same goes for other frequently touched surfaces.

This study isn’t just a reminder of the importance of maintaining personal hygiene. It highlights the importance of ensuring our surroundings – even those we assume to be clean – are indeed sanitary. So the next time you wash your hands, remember to show some love to your hand basin too.

The study is published in the journal Science of the Total Environment.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–