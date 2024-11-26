We often undervalue the most meaningful experiences in life

In the midst of our busy lives, those seemingly insignificant everyday experiences – like booking a flight home for Thanksgiving or writing a thank-you note – may feel less meaningful.

But according to Erin Westgate, assistant professor of psychology at the University of Florida, these experiences carry more value than we attribute them.

Purpose behind the research

Alongside her team at the Florida Social Cognition and Emotion Lab, Westgate recently secured a grant from the National Science Foundation.

The researchers intended to examine why people underestimate the significance of future life experiences. The spark for this exploration ignited during Westgate’s school days.

“This started a long time ago when I was in grad school where I was talking to another student who asked me if we know how meaningful events will be in the future,” Westgate said.

Meaningful experience of Thanksgiving

The question prompted an interesting study involving University of Virginia undergraduates. The students were asked about their expectations of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday’s meaningfulness and their thoughts afterward.

“Surely people know how significant Thanksgiving will be, right? It’s the poster child for gratitude and meaning,” Westgate said.

Much to Westgate’s surprise, the students extensively misjudged their feelings about the holiday.

Missing out on meaningful experiences

Fast forward to the pandemic-ridden 2020. Westgate revisited her initial findings, asking, “We found it once, but can we find it again?”

With a larger sample of University of Florida undergraduates, the results echoed the first study. People chronically underestimated the value of their Thanksgiving holiday.

“We want to live meaningful lives, we want to do meaningful things and so if we are not realizing that an experience is going to be meaningful, we may be less likely to do it and miss out on these potential sources of meaning in our own lives,” Westgate said.

Decision factors in meaningful experiences

The research indicated a key factor in decision-making – anticipated feelings.

Whether it’s a life-altering decision like a career choice or a family start, or a minor one like attending a holiday event, our decisions lean towards promoting a sense of purpose and fulfillment.

Over the course of a three-year study, Westgate aims to condense the reasons behind our underestimation of experiences – from our career choices to the seemingly mundane task of writing thank-you notes.

The research considers both positive and negative experiences, including the acceptance or rejection of medical school applications.

Making sense of events

The study also explores personal growth experiences that entail discomfort, leading to avoiding certain decisions out of fear.

Still, these very decisions could play an instrumental role in developing resilience and yielding deep satisfaction.

“We don’t make sense of events until they actually happen. We don’t process events until we need to, when they actually happen and not before,” said Westgate. Jumping the gun might lead us to underestimate the potential meaning of certain events.

Seeking solutions for underestimation

The research aims to go beyond merely identifying problems; it seeks actionable solutions. Many of us often overlook the true value of meaningful experiences.

This oversight can lead to a less fulfilling life, as we fail to appreciate the depth and significance of our everyday moments. By delving into the reasons behind this underestimation, Westgate’s work strives to illuminate the cognitive biases and misconceptions that cloud our perception of meaning.

Understanding the root of these misconceptions is crucial. It involves exploring psychological patterns and societal influences that lead individuals to undervalue their experiences.

By identifying these patterns, the research can offer strategies to shift our perspectives and encourage a deeper appreciation of our lives. This shift could not only enhance individual well-being but also promote a more profound connection with others and the world around us.

Harnessing meaningful experiences in daily life

The findings suggest that by becoming more aware of our tendency to underestimate the meaningfulness of experiences, individuals can purposefully cultivate more fulfilling daily lives.

Simple changes, such as being more present in the moment, keeping a gratitude journal, or actively reflecting on past experiences, can enhance appreciation for life’s ordinary events.

These practices can help individuals recognize the intrinsic value in seemingly minor experiences, thereby enriching personal happiness and well-being.

Implications for psychological interventions

The research carries significant implications for psychological interventions aiming to promote mental well-being. Interventions could focus on enhancing awareness of meaningful experiences and encouraging individuals to engage in activities that nurture a sense of purpose.

By integrating these insights into therapy and counseling, mental health practitioners can better support clients in recognizing and capitalizing on the meaningful dimensions of their lives, potentially improving mental resilience and overall life satisfaction.

“Sometimes we go into a project, and we know what we are going to find. This is one of those projects that surprised us,” concluded Westgate.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–