Wearable device provides immediate relief to long-COVID patients

As the global community continues its fight against emerging strains of the coronavirus, long-COVID emerges as another significant battle. Its persistent, debilitating symptoms hinder the daily lives of millions of people worldwide.

In the United States, one in thirteen adults have experienced long COVID challenges such as widespread pain, fatigue, and reduced mobility – prompting scientists to seek innovative solutions to ease the struggle.

Relief for long-COVID patients

To tackle this new health challenge, researchers at UCLA Health and Baylor College of Medicine have explored the use of a wearable device that could offer much-needed relief.

The device utilizes Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) technology, employing low-voltage electric currents to alleviate pain, fatigue, and mobility problems that are tied to long-COVID.

The findings were recently shared in the peer-reviewed academic journal Nature Scientific Reports.

Conditions involving chronic fatigue and pain

The potential of the TENS device extends beyond the realm of long-COVID.

Dr. Bijan Najafi, the research director at UCLA Health’s Center for Advanced Surgical & Interventional Technology, also foresees its broader applications in other fields of healthcare.

“While this study focused on managing pain and fatigue caused by long-COVID, it may also have potential applications for addressing similar symptoms in individuals with other respiratory diseases, those who have experienced extended ICU stays and developed post-hospitalization weaknesses, and conditions involving chronic fatigue and pain, such as fibromyalgia or chemotherapy-related side effects,” he explained.

However, Dr. Najafi emphasized the need for further studies to confirm these potential uses.

Mitigating the impacts of long-COVID

For the investigation, 25 participants suffering from chronic musculoskeletal pain, fatigue, and gait issues were divided into two groups.

One group was provided with a high-dose (active) TENS device, and the other group was given a low-dose (placebo) device.

The devices were used by the participants for three to five hours daily for a span of four weeks. The study focused on before-and-after comparisons of pain level, fatigue, and walking performance in the participants.

The high-dose TENS group showed considerable progress, with 26.1% more pain relief and an 8% improvement in fast walking, when compared to the placebo group.

This implies that wearable TENS therapy could be a useful tool in mitigating long-COVID’s impacts on daily life.

On-demand relief for long-COVID patients

The success of the TENS device can be attributed to its convenient, wearable design.

As observed by Dr. Najafi, the daily usage rates were high because users could effortlessly integrate the device into their regular routines.

“This wearable TENS system offered immediate, on-demand relief from pain and fatigue, making it easy to integrate into daily activities,” noted Dr. Najafi.

Further research is needed

While the results are promising, Dr. Najafi also highlighted the need for further research to comprehensively investigate the effectiveness of this device.

“This study provides some hope for finding an effective, non-invasive solution for managing lingering COVID-19 symptoms that continue to affect millions. But our sample size was limited, so further research is needed to confirm these findings,” he cautioned.

By coupling the power of technology with medical science, we are now one step closer to finding relief for those afflicted by long-COVID.

It’s a reflection of the human spirit’s resilience and our relentless pursuit of wellness in the face of adversity.

Tackling long-COVID with holistic approaches

While wearable TENS technology appears promising, there is still a need to adopt a holistic approach towards managing long-COVID.

Integrating TENS therapy with other rehabilitation techniques – like physical therapy, nutritional support, and mental health interventions – could offer a more complete approach towards recovery.

Long-COVID is a complex condition, and its impact varies greatly among individuals. It requires an interprofessional approach, where customized care plans are devised, taking into account the patient’s unique needs.

Incorporation of wearable technologies into these broad treatment protocols may improve treatment effectiveness and the quality of life of those affected.

As research continues, the hope is to build a toolkit of solutions that not only targets the physical challenges of long-COVID but also supports emotional resilience and overall well-being.

