Wearable imaging device reveals infant brain activity

Understanding the complexities of the infant brain is crucial to unlocking the mysteries of early cognitive development.

By studying the brain of infants, experts gain key insights into how fundamental processes like learning, memory, and emotional regulation begin to form in the earliest stages of life.

Researchers are continually exploring new methods to observe how infants respond to their environment, from basic sensory experiences like hearing and seeing to more intricate brain processes.

A revolutionary wearable brain imaging device developed by researchers from University College London and Birkbeck now offers unprecedented insight into infant brain activity, revealing a clearer picture of neurodevelopment and paving the way for early interventions for neurodiverse conditions.

Comprehensive view of infant brain activity

Unlike conventional neuroimaging techniques, this portable and harmless device uses light waves to measure neural activity across the entire surface of an infant’s brain. By providing real-time, non-invasive insights, the technology marks a significant leap in the field of pediatric neuroscience and neurodevelopmental research.

Dr. Liam Collins-Jones is the study’s first author from UCL Medical Physics & Biomedical Engineering.

“Previously, we developed a wearable imaging approach that could map activity in specific areas of the brain. But this made it difficult to get a complete picture as we could only focus on one or two areas in isolation,” noted Dr. Collins-Jones.

This latest iteration offers a comprehensive view of brain functions, revealing unexpected activity in the prefrontal cortex (the brain’s emotional processing hub) in response to social stimuli.

“The new method allows us to observe what’s happening across the whole outer brain surface underlying the scalp, which is a big step forward,” said Dr. Collins-Jones.

This breakthrough could deepen our understanding of neurodevelopment during early childhood, offering insights into conditions like autism, dyslexia, and ADHD.

A leap forward in neurodevelopment studies

The wearable device was tested on 16 infants, aged five to seven months, as they engaged in different scenarios such as listening to actors sing nursery rhymes or observing motion-oriented toys.

The researchers observed localized brain activity in response to social stimuli, confirming earlier optical neuroimaging and MRI findings.

“This is the first time that differences in activity across such a wide area of the brain have been measured in babies using a wearable device,” said Professor Emily Jones from Birkbeck. “With this, we should be able to see what’s happening in babies’ brains as they play, learn, and interact with other people in a very natural way.”

Flexible way to observe brain activity

Traditional methods like MRI scanning present significant limitations when studying infant brain activity. The subject must remain perfectly still for an extended period, making it particularly challenging with young children who are naturally more active and less likely to stay still.

This new wearable technology, based on high-density diffuse optical tomography (HD-DOT), offers a more natural and flexible way to observe brain activity in real-world settings, allowing infants to move freely and interact with their surroundings without the restrictive environment of a scanner.

Dr. Rob Cooper is the study’s senior author from UCL Medical Physics & Biomedical Engineering.

“This device is a great example of academic research and commercial technological development working hand-in-hand,” said Dr. Cooper.

The portable and affordable device offers exciting possibilities for mapping the brain and identifying neurodevelopmental conditions at an early stage.

By capturing brain activity during natural interactions, this technology opens the door to more personalized early-life support for neurodiverse children.

Future implications for brain monitoring

The potential applications of this wearable brain imaging technology extend beyond early childhood neurodevelopment.

As researchers continue to refine the device, it could eventually be used to monitor brain health across various stages of life, including adolescence and adulthood.

This opens up new possibilities for studying brain plasticity, mental health disorders, and the effects of early interventions on long-term cognitive and emotional well-being.

By expanding our understanding of how the brain develops in its earliest stages, this technology could pave the way for early intervention strategies that improve cognitive and emotional outcomes.

The ultimate goal is to create a more personalized approach to supporting neurodiverse individuals, helping them thrive from infancy through adulthood.

The study is published in the journal Imaging Neuroscience.

