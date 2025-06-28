Webb telescope may have just found its first planet

A compact planet-like object has been detected in a dusty ring of debris surrounding a nearby young star. It’s faint, cold, and distant from the star it orbits. If confirmed, it will be the first planet directly imaged by the James Webb Space Telescope.

The exoplanet would also be the lightest ever spotted using this method outside of our solar system.

Clues emerge in infrared light

An international research team used the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) aboard NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to study the red dwarf star TWA 7, located just 34 light-years away.

While analyzing the dusty disk around the star, the experts noticed a faint infrared object about 50 times farther from TWA 7 than Earth is from the Sun. The location matched a predicted spot where a planet could be shaping the disk’s structure.

“This observatory enables us to capture images of planets with masses similar to those in the solar system, which represents an exciting step forward in our understanding of planetary systems, including our own,” said study co-author Mathilde Malin of Johns Hopkins University.

Why the object looks like a planet

To examine the object more closely, the researchers used MIRI’s coronagraph to block the bright light from the star. This allowed them to spot faint sources nearby.

The team applied high-contrast imaging techniques to remove remaining starlight and revealed a dim, infrared signal. They ruled out other explanations, such as a passing solar system object or a background star.

There’s still a small chance it could be a distant galaxy, but the evidence strongly supports the idea that it’s a new planet – one that appears to be influencing the structure of the surrounding dust disk.

Study lead suitor Anne-Marie Lagrange is a CNRS researcher at the Observatoire de Paris-PSL and Université Grenoble Alpes in France.

“Our observations reveal a strong candidate for a planet shaping the structure of the TWA 7 debris disk, and its position is exactly where we expected to find a planet of this mass,” said Lagrange.

A young, cold planet

The object, now dubbed TWA 7 b, appears to have a mass about 0.3 times that of Jupiter – roughly equivalent to Saturn. It likely has a temperature around 120 degrees Fahrenheit (47 degrees Celsius).

The signal was found right inside a gap in the disk, suggesting an interaction between the planet and its surroundings.

TWA 7’s nearly face-on disk gave scientists a clear view. That orientation, paired with Webb’s sensitivity to mid-infrared light, made it possible to detect a planet this small and this far away.

Debris disks and planet formation

Debris disks are made of dust and rocks left over from planet formation. They’re often seen around younger stars because the disks shine brighter when they’re new.

The disks sometimes exhibit rings or gaps. Scientists have long believed these features are carved out by planets, but until now, they’ve never caught one in the act.

If TWA 7 b is indeed a planet, it would be the first time researchers have directly seen a planet inside a debris disk that appears to be shaping its structure. It might also offer a rare look at what’s called a “trojan disk” – a clump of dust stuck in a planet’s orbit.

Rare snapshot of planetary evolution

TWA 7, also known as CE Antliae, is only about 6.4 million years old. That’s extremely young in cosmic terms. And because it’s nearby, it gives scientists a rare opportunity to study how planetary systems take shape.

Unlike older systems, where many clues have already faded, TWA 7 offers a snapshot of planetary evolution in progress. This makes it an especially valuable target for future observation campaigns.

The team will continue observing TWA 7 to confirm whether the object is truly a planet and to better understand its characteristics. This first glimpse suggests Webb is opening new doors to studying smaller, colder planets that were previously beyond our reach.

Image Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, Anne-Marie Lagrange (CNRS, UGA), Mahdi Zamani (ESA/Webb)

