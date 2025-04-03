Weekend warriors reap the same health benefits as daily exercisers

Modern life is busy. Between work, family, errands, and social commitments, daily exercise often takes a back seat. For many, squeezing in a gym session every day feels impossible. But what if you didn’t have to? New research shows that the weekend warrior routine may offer similar health benefits.

“You don’t need to exercise every day to stay healthy. As long as you get 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity per week – whether packed into one to two days or spread out – you can significantly reduce your risk of dying from cardiovascular disease, cancer or other causes,” said study co-author Dr. Zhi-Hao Li, an epidemiologist at Southern Medical University.

The findings come from analysis of a U.K. health database involving over 93,000 participants who were tracked using wrist accelerometers. The devices measured their movements precisely, thus avoiding the potential errors from self-reporting.

Impacts of weekend exercise

Participants were divided into three groups: weekend warriors, regular actives, and inactive people. Both active groups showed clear health advantages over the inactive one.

Weekend warriors had a 32% lower risk of death from all causes, 31% lower from cardiovascular disease, and 21% lower from cancer. Regular actives showed similar, but slightly smaller reductions in risk.

“This message is encouraging news for busy people who struggle to fit in daily workouts but can manage a concentrated burst of activity on weekends or over a couple of days,” noted Dr. Li. “The research provides reassuring evidence that even sporadic physical activity can have lasting health benefits.”

No major differences were apparent between the two active groups in terms of health outcomes. This suggests that total time spent moving matters more than how it’s spread out.

Even short bursts of activity help

To improve health, the World Health Organization (WHO) and American Heart Association recommend that adults get between 150 and 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week, or 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity in the same time period.

A combination of both also works. Activities can range from brisk walking, cycling, or jogging to household tasks like gardening and dancing, as long as the effort is moderate to vigorous.

The study gathered data using movement trackers worn on the wrist. The data came from the U.K. Biobank and included people aged 37 to 73, with slightly more women than men.

Among the individuals included in the analysis, about 42% were weekend warriors, 24% were regular actives, and 34% were inactive and did not follow any exercise routine.

Over eight years of follow-up, nearly 4,000 people died – with heart disease and cancer accounting for the majority of these deaths.

Practical advice for weekend exercise

American Heart Association expert Dr. Keith Diaz, who was not involved in the study, is a professor of behavioral medicine at Columbia University.

“Many people struggle to fit in daily exercise during the workweek; however, this research shows that even if you can only be active on the weekends, you can still gain meaningful health benefits,” said Dr. Diaz.

“One important caveat to remember is that trying to fit 150 minutes of exercise into just one or two days can be a lot on your body.”

People aiming to become weekend warriors should build up gradually. Warm-ups and proper progression can lower the chance of injury. While some risk of musculoskeletal injuries exists, the health benefits are still much greater.

Limitations of the research

Although the study offers valuable insights on exercise benefits for weekend warriors, the researchers acknowledged some limitations. The analysis was focused on physical activity during a single week and didn’t monitor long-term changes in behavior.

Most participants were white and lived in the U.K., so the findings may not reflect global patterns. Furthermore, the effects of physical activity are influenced by genetics, environment, and culture.

The researchers suggest that more studies are needed with broader ranging samples. These studies may include varied backgrounds, longer timelines, and other health markers to better understand how weekend workouts affect diverse populations.

Focused efforts for a healthier life

This study brings a hopeful message. You don’t have to overhaul your entire week to protect your health. A focused, vigorous effort on one or two days can still help you live longer.

Whether you prefer Saturday hikes or Sunday spin classes, you can count them toward your well-being – as long as they are intense enough and total a minimum of 150 minutes weekly.

For those with busy schedules, this research affirms that any movement that fits your lifestyle counts. Being a weekend warrior isn’t a fallback – it’s a legitimate strategy for a healthier, longer life.

The study is published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–