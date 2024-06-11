Article image
Weight and BMI do not accurately reflect a person's health

Earth.com staff writer

Body Mass Index (BMI) and weight are the primary focuses of the traditional curriculum in American medical schools. Experts argue that this practice not only perpetuates an anti-obesity bias but also increases the risk of eating disorders among patients.

Despite the undeniable influence of nutrition on health, there seems to be a significant lag in providing effective training for doctors on this crucial subject.

This oversight neglects the vital education needed for future doctors to promote healthier eating habits among their patients.

Body mass index (BMI)

Body Mass Index is a numerical value derived from an individual’s height and weight. It’s a simple tool that helps categorize people into weight groups: underweight, healthy weight, overweight, and obese.

To calculate BMI, divide a person’s weight in kilograms by their height in meters squared (kg/m²).

Despite its widespread use, BMI has limitations. It doesn’t distinguish between muscle and fat, nor does it consider factors like age, sex, or body composition.

As a result, someone with a high muscle mass might be classified as overweight or obese, while an individual with low muscle mass but high body fat could fall into the “healthy weight” category. This simplification can lead to misleading assessments of a person’s health.

Consequently, many experts argue for using more comprehensive health measures, like blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and insulin resistance, to get a better understanding of an individual’s overall health.

Misleading metric of BMI

The reliance on BMI as a health standard is increasingly questioned. Research indicates that many people categorized as overweight by BMI are metabolically healthy, while some within the “healthy” BMI range are not, when assessed using more comprehensive health measures.

Experts argue for a shift in focus from BMI to objective measures of cardiometabolic health, which includes factors like blood pressure, insulin resistance, and cholesterol levels. These indicators are better predictors of health risks and outcomes.

Additionally, emerging research suggests that interventions like obesity surgeries and certain medications can improve health without necessarily leading to weight loss.

This underscores the need for medical conversations to pivot from weight loss to overall health enhancement.

Problem of weight stigma in healthcare

Current medical training often overlooks the impact of weight stigma, which associates obesity with moral failings and personal shortcomings.

This bias not only affects the quality of care provided to overweight patients – who are less likely to receive appropriate screenings or treatments – but also impacts their overall treatment experience.

Negative interactions, where health concerns are dismissed with advice to simply lose weight, can demoralize patients and discourage them from seeking necessary medical care in the future.

Toward a more empathetic approach in patient care

Reframing the dialogue between doctors and patients to focus on healthful behaviors rather than weight loss could foster a more supportive healthcare environment.

Encouraging activities like regular movement and avoiding labeling foods as inherently “good” or “bad” are steps towards empowering patients towards better health outcomes.

Kearney Gunsalus, lead author of the paper and an assistant professor at the Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, emphasized the need for a change in how doctors interact with patients.

“Mainstream medicine is still very focused on linking weight to health. If I could wave a magic wand and have doctors do one thing differently when interacting with their patients, it would be to start from the assumption that every patient wants to be and is capable of being healthy,” noted Dr. Gunsalus.

“We really love things that are clear-cut and black and white in medicine. But if the benefits precede and appear to be independent of weight loss, we need to shift the conversations physicians have with their patients to focus more on health and not weight loss,” said study co-author Dr. Ellen House.

Beyond BMI and outdated metrics

It is clear that a transformative approach to medical education is necessary – one that prepares future physicians to effectively address the complexities of nutrition and health, free from the biases of outdated metrics like BMI.

As the medical community continues to evolve, so too must its educational standards, ensuring that all doctors are equipped to provide the highest quality of care, tailored to the nuanced needs of each patient.

The study is published in the journal Medical Science Educator.

