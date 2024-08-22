Weight loss drug Ozempic now also proven to prevent heart attacks

In a surprise revelation, Semaglutide, also known as the miracle weight-loss drug Ozempic, is now proving to prevent heart attacks, even in people who are overweight and have preexisting cardiovascular issues.

Originally created to prevent diabetes by helping people control their blood sugar, semaglutide mimics a hormone that regulates appetite and insulin release. Its success in promoting weight loss has been a game-changer for many dealing with obesity.

What’s really interesting is the ongoing research that points to its potential benefits for heart health, suggesting it might help lower the risk of cardiovascular events in people with diabetes.

This fascinating insight, shared by Professor John Deanfield at the UCL Institute of Cardiovascular Science, offers hope for those facing various heart conditions, including heart failure.

Semaglutide’s heart treatment potential

Taking a closer look at Professor Deanfield’s surprising reveals some intriguing insights into how semaglutide could act as a protective shield for the heart against various issues.

This important research focused on the SELECT trial, which is the largest and longest clinical study on semaglutide to date, featuring a diverse group of 17,605 participants from different backgrounds.

Among them, a notable subset of 4,286 participants with pre-existing heart failure were carefully monitored to see how the drug impacted their health.

What we learned from the study

The findings from this extensive trial were impressive and have generated a lot of buzz in the medical community.

With an average follow-up period of over three years, the data showed that semaglutide was linked to a significant 28% reduction in major harmful cardiac events, including serious incidents like heart attacks and strokes.

This suggests that semaglutide could play a crucial role not only in weight management but also in supporting heart health.

For participants dealing with heart failure, the results were particularly hopeful. The study noted a 24% drop in deaths related to cardiovascular diseases, showcasing the drug’s effectiveness in tackling serious health risks.

Additionally, there was a notable 19% reduction in deaths from any cause, indicating overall improvement in health outcomes for those using semaglutide as part of their treatment plan.

These compelling results could lead to new treatment protocols that include semaglutide, ultimately improving the quality of life for individuals at risk of cardiovascular events.

Difficult heart issues benefit from semaglutide

A big concern that this study has cleared up relates to people dealing with a specific kind of heart failure called reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). This condition makes it tough for the heart to pump blood effectively, leading to several health issues.

Patients with HFrEF often struggle with fatigue, shortness of breath, and a lower quality of life. Many were worried that semaglutide, a drug mainly used for managing diabetes, could make this condition worse, but this comprehensive study has put those fears to rest.

What’s really impressive is that the research showed semaglutide is very promising across different types of heart failure, including both reduced and preserved ejection fraction. This is exciting because it means semaglutide could help a wider range of patients.

The study also took into account several factors that can complicate treatment results, like age, sex, baseline body mass index (BMI), and overall health status, and set them aside in their findings.

Semaglutide, heart failure, and science

While there’s some uncertainty surrounding how semaglutide works its magic, a few theories are under investigation.

Semaglutide, being a GLP-1 receptor agonist, mimics the body’s natural hormones that lower blood sugar levels post-meal.

But wait, there’s more! The drug may also positively impact blood pressure and inflammation while potentially having direct effects on heart muscles and blood vessels.

What’s the next step?

Considering the encouraging results, it’s crucial to remember that the SELECT trial did not focus only on heart failure. More studies are in order to fully grasp semaglutide’s impact on heart failure outcomes.

Besides, the trial’s limitations, including a majority of male and predominantly white participants, call for future research focusing on different ethnicities and sexes.

To sum it up, Professor John Deanfield’s study presents a persuasive argument for semaglutide, while also highlighting the need for more research to validate these findings and explore the drug’s full spectrum of benefits.

As we wait for further insights, the healthcare community is on high alert, eager to see this new treatment avenue unfold.

The full study was published in the journal The Lancet.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–