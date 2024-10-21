Weight-loss drugs could save an enormous number of lives

Broadening access to highly effective weight-loss drugs could prevent more than 40,000 deaths each year in the United States.

This is the conclusion of a new study led by researchers at the Yale School of Public Health and the University of Florida.

Removing barriers to weight-loss drugs

The findings highlight the urgent necessity to eliminate existing obstacles that hinder people’s access to effective weight-loss treatments, thereby impeding public health efforts to combat the national obesity crisis.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 74% of Americans are considered overweight, with approximately 43% of those individuals classified as obese.

Obesity has a well-documented widespread impact on health, exacerbating conditions such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and certain cancers. Despite its severe consequences, the development and deployment of highly effective treatments for obesity have been lacking.

Advances in pharmaceutical interventions

Recent advancements in pharmaceutical interventions, particularly the introduction of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists like Ozempic and Wegovy, as well as dual gastric inhibitory polypeptide and GLP-1 (GIP/GLP-1) receptor agonists such as tirzepatide, have demonstrated substantial efficacy in weight loss.

These medications have shown promise in clinical trials and are increasingly being used for weight management.

In conducting their study, the researchers aimed to quantify the potential mortality impact of increased access to these weight-loss drugs.

The experts integrated data on mortality risk associated with different body mass index (BMI) categories, obesity prevalence, and the current limitations on drug access due to high costs and insurance restrictions.

Potential lives saved by weight-loss drugs

According to the findings, if access to these new medications were expanded to include all eligible individuals, the U.S. could see up to 42,027 fewer deaths annually.

This estimate includes approximately 11,769 deaths among individuals with type 2 diabetes – a group particularly vulnerable to the complications of obesity.

Even under current conditions of limited access, the researchers project that around 8,592 lives are saved each year, primarily among those with private insurance.

Disparity in weight-loss drug access

The study highlights a critical disparity in drug access. Currently, the high cost of these medications, which can exceed $1,000 per month without insurance, limits their availability.

For example, Medicare – one of the largest insurance programs for older adults – does not cover these drugs for weight loss, impacting many who could benefit from them.

Medicaid coverage varies widely by state, and private insurance often imposes high deductibles and copays, further restricting access.

Addressing financial and coverage barriers

“Expanding access to these medications is not just a matter of improving treatment options but also a crucial public health intervention,” said senior author Alison P. Galvani, a professor of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health. “Our findings underscore the potential to reduce mortality significantly by addressing financial and coverage barriers.”

The study also explored how expanded access could affect different regions and socioeconomic groups.

States with high obesity and diabetes rates, such as West Virginia, Mississippi, and Oklahoma, stand to benefit the most from increased medication availability. In these areas, expanding access could lead to the largest per capita reductions in mortality.

Overcoming challenges for widespread availability

However, the scientists caution that while the potential benefits are substantial, several challenges remain.

The high price of these medications is a significant barrier, and there are concerns about the pharmaceutical industry’s profit margins.

Furthermore, supply constraints and production limitations continue to hamper widespread availability.

“Addressing these challenges requires a multifaceted approach,” said co-author Burton H. Singer, an adjunct professor of mathematics at the Emerging Pathogens Institute at the University of Florida.

“We need to ensure that drug prices are more aligned with manufacturing costs and increase production capacity to meet demand. At the same time, we must tackle the insurance and accessibility issues that prevent many people from getting the treatment they need.”

Expanding access to weight-loss drugs

The researchers also considered the impact of socioeconomic factors on the effectiveness of expanded drug access.

They adjusted their estimates to account for income disparities, finding that even with these adjustments, the potential for lives saved remains significant.

The results suggest that improving access to these medications could reduce health care costs associated with obesity-related conditions and improve overall quality of life for many Americans.

The study is published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

—–

