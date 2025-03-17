Helping predators and livestock become better neighbors

A predator must eat, but sometimes its meal comes at the cost of livestock. This conflict often leads to the predator’s death. Conservationists have long searched for solutions that protect both wildlife and livestock owners.

In Tanzania, fortified enclosures help protect livestock from predators like lions, leopards, and hyenas.

A recent study by Colorado State University (CSU) found that these enclosures do more than just shield animals inside them.

Instead of seeking easier meals next door, predators avoid entire neighborhoods when chain-link fences replace traditional thorny bomas.

These findings mark a significant breakthrough. The study shows that proactive, non-lethal strategies can reduce human-wildlife conflicts.

Preserving large carnivores is essential for maintaining ecological balance. Losing apex predators disrupts food chains and harms the environment.

Coexistence of humans and carnivores

Study co-author Kevin Crooks is the director of the CSU Center for Human-Carnivore Coexistence (CHCC).

“Coexistence between humans and carnivores is a global challenge, and conflict resulting from carnivores attacking livestock is among the most important coexistence threats globally, including here in the Rocky Mountain West and Colorado specifically,” said Crooks.

“Our results provide important evidence of the effectiveness of proactive, non-lethal tools to prevent livestock predation by carnivores, benefiting not just the target household but potentially neighboring households as well.”

Jonathan Salerno, an associate professor at CSU, emphasized that while this method may not work in every location, understanding predator-prey dynamics is crucial.

“Understanding these dynamics can help guide effective use of conservation resources and support better outcomes for people, livestock and threatened species,” he said.

Chain-link fences reduce losses

A prior study in January revealed that chain-link enclosures significantly lowered livestock losses in areas around Ruaha National Park. This region houses 10% of the world’s African lions, making it vital for conservation efforts.

Predation remains a major threat to small-scale farmers. Those living near the park face a 30% chance of losing livestock to predators each year. Recognizing this issue, Lion Landscapes subsidized 75% of the cost of chain-link fences, with livestock keepers covering the rest.

The study’s cost-benefit analysis showed that within five years, livestock owners saved three to seven times their investment in enclosures.

“The break-even point is anywhere from three months to two years, given that the loss of one cow is a substantial amount of wealth,” Salerno said. “So, you reduce the risk enough that the fortified enclosure actually pays for itself relatively quickly.”

Neighboring households benefit too

The researchers analyzed 25,000 monthly reports from livestock keepers. The results confirmed that households near those with fortified enclosures also reported fewer predator attacks.

This marks the first time such a beneficial spillover effect has been recorded.

“This research provides scientific evidence about the effectiveness of antipredation interventions, which not only reduce livestock losses but also have positive spillover effects, fostering coexistence between humans and carnivores,” said co-author Joseph Francis Kaduma of Lion Landscapes.

“By demonstrating how non-lethal methods can benefit both people and wildlife, the study offers practical conservation solutions that can be scaled to other regions facing similar conflicts worldwide.”

Predators avoid fenced areas

The study does not pinpoint the exact reason why predators avoid these areas. However, Salerno suggested that fortified enclosures make hunting livestock more difficult.

“The neighborhood with three or four enclosures is going to represent more risk or more effort for the carnivore, because they know they can’t pull livestock out of the fortified enclosures, though a few leopards will try with a goat or sheep,” he said.

“It reduces the availability; the night-time livestock buffet is simply less accessible and attractive.”

Maintaining the livestock-predator balance

Some may wonder why large parks like Ruaha are not entirely fenced.

However, enclosing such a vast area would isolate wildlife and disrupt migration patterns. It would also increase conflicts between conservationists and local communities.

Instead, targeted interventions like fortified corrals present a more practical solution. They reduce livestock losses while allowing carnivores to thrive in their natural habitats.

A model for global conservation

Lion Landscapes has worked closely with livestock keepers to collect extensive data for these studies. Salerno stressed that gathering similar data from other regions would help conservationists design effective solutions.

“If we gather these data, we can understand what factors are contributing to predation events on a particular ranch, and by accounting for the complexity of the larger system, we can start to understand what methods are going to be effective,” he said.

This research highlights how innovative, data-driven strategies can benefit both people and wildlife. By reducing conflict, conservationists can help ensure a future where humans, livestock and predators coexist peacefully.

The study is published in the journal Conservation Letters.

