Western diet identified as major cause of colon cancer

Scientists have identified the Western diet as a major contributor to the rise in colon cancer cases. Furthermore, an extensive review of 176 past studies has confirmed a significant correlation between diet and colon cancer.

This comprehensive review is hailed as a significant milestone, providing “tangible data” on the connection between diet, the gut microbiome, and overall health.

Western diet and its role in colon cancer

Scientists have identified the Western diet as a prime culprit in the rise of colon cancer cases. Rich in sugar, saturated fat, and processed foods, this diet poses the highest risk for developing colon cancer.

Simultaneously, the Western diet leads to decreased gut bacteria diversity, particularly promoting the proliferation of Bacteroides species, which are linked to obesity. Notoriously low in fiber, fruits, and vegetables, this diet also causes difficulty in breaking down fiber.

Moreover, the Western diet results in a deficit of bacteria species that produce short-chain fatty acids, which are essential for reducing gut inflammation. Chronic inflammation can lead to devastating mutations in cells, increasing their likelihood of becoming cancerous.

Additionally, ultra-processed foods like pizza, chips, and donuts trigger high inflammation levels, further escalating health risks.

The green Mediterranean diet

By contrast, the green Mediterranean diet, abundant in fruits, vegetables, olive oil, green tea, and protein-rich aquatic plants like Mankai, showed the best health outcomes among all diets studied.

This diet not only provided a wide range of essential nutrients but also encouraged a surge in “health-promoting bacteria,” significantly reducing the presence of bacteria associated with cellular damage and disease.

By fostering a healthier gut microbiome, the green Mediterranean diet emerged as a powerful ally in preventing colon cancer and promoting overall health.

The power of high fiber

High-fiber diets, encouraged for weight loss and addressing chronic constipation, also demonstrated a protective effect against colon cancer, type-2 diabetes, and inflammation.

By altering the gut microbiome, the high fiber intake led to a significant surge in Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium bacteria – producers of beneficial compounds like short-chain fatty acids.

Plant-based diet: A strong ally

The benefits of a plant-based diet were also spotlighted in the research. This type of diet significantly lowered the risk of colon cancer, as polyphenols found in plants prompted the growth of beneficial bacteria.

Notably, this diet increased the presence of a group of bacteria named Akkermansia, which is known for fighting various bacterial diseases and enhancing overall gut health.

By promoting a healthier gut microbiome, a plant-based diet serves as a powerful ally in the fight against colon cancer and other related health issues.

High-protein and ketogenic diets

However, scientists have raised concerns over high-protein diets rich in red meat. Hydrogen sulfide is released from meat breakdown, which causes damaging mutations to nearby cells.

Additionally, the researchers suggest that ketogenic diets need further investigation due to their potential to cause drastic drops in beneficial bacteria populations.

Study lead author Dr. Catherine Stanton, who works for the public-private Irish state organization Teagasc, highlighted the critical role of diet in maintaining gut microbiome balance and its metabolic functions.

“Our review highlights the profound impact of different diets on the gut microbiome,” said Dr. Stanton. “This understanding is crucial for developing dietary recommendations that promote health and prevent disease.”

Colon cancer in young people

The urgency for this research comes in the wake of an alarming rise in colon cancer cases among under-50s. An estimated 17,000 younger people are developing this disease annually. The rate among those in their late 20s and early 30s has escalated by around 70 percent.

Simultaneously, other cancers are also surging among younger individuals, including bile duct, breast, and appendix cancers.

While the exact cause remains elusive, obesity rates and processed food consumption are being scrutinized. In parallel, a study cited an additive found in energy drinks like Red Bull as a potential cancer cell growth fuel.

Efforts are underway to comprehend these developments, with a $25 million investigation launched to study the cause of the rise in cancer among young adults. The study’s findings could influence changes in colon cancer screening guidelines, with calls to reduce the current age limit of 45 for screening.

As we gain deeper insights into the diet-cancer nexus, these findings underline the importance of dietary choices. A shift towards health-promoting diets may be a crucial step in combating the rise of colon cancer among younger populations.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–