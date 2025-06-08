Scientists photograph whales blowing 'bubble smoke rings' to communicate with humans

Whales are known to be intelligent. They use complex sounds, travel in social groups, and show strong memory. But what happens when they do something not tied to feeding or mating? Could they interact in a creative and playful way using bubble rings?

For the first time, researchers from the SETI Institute and the University of California at Davis (UC Davis) have documented humpback whales producing bubble rings during friendly encounters with humans.

These bubble rings differ from the bubble nets used in hunting. They appear like spinning smoke donuts, rising gently from the deep.

Rare insights into nonhuman creativity

The scientists from WhaleSETI recorded 39 bubble rings from 11 whales across 12 episodes. These were observed in Hawai’i, the Dominican Republic, Mo’orea, and off the U.S. Atlantic coast.

The study offers rare insights into nonhuman creativity, and suggests that ring creation could reflect play, communication, or curiosity.

At least one whale was seen making a ring using only one nostril. This detail, revealed through frame-by-frame analysis, hints at fine motor control in these large mammals.

Why do whales create bubble rings?

“Because of current limitations on technology, an important assumption of the search for extraterrestrial intelligence is that extraterrestrial intelligence and life will be interested in making contact and so target human receivers,” said Dr. Laurance Doyle, SETI Institute scientist and co-author on the paper.

“This important assumption is certainly supported by the independent evolution of curious behavior in humpback whales.”

Bubble rings were not released in the presence of prey or during fights. Instead, whales appeared relaxed and moved slowly.

They often approached boats or swimmers before making a ring. In nine episodes labeled inquisitive, the whales ignored other whales and focused on nearby humans or vessels.

Seven of eight ring blowers swam close – within one body length – of boats or swimmers. In one case, a whale’s ring partially surrounded a swimmer at the surface.

Play or signal? The debate continues

“Humpback whales live in complex societies, are acoustically diverse, use bubble tools and assist other species being harassed by predators,” said co-lead author Dr. Fred Sharpe.

“Now, akin to a candidate signal, we show they are blowing bubble rings in our direction in an apparent attempt to playfully interact, observe our response, and/or engage in some form of communication.”

While bubble rings have been seen in dolphins and beluga whales, this is the first well-documented case in baleen whales.

Composite image of at least one bubble ring from each episode. Photo attributions are as follows: (a) D. Knaub, (b) F. Nicklen, (c) D. Perrine, (d) W. Davis, (e) G. Flipse, (f) A. Henry, (g) M. Gaughan, (h) H. Romanchik, (i) D. Patton, (j) D. Perrine, (k) S. Istrup, (l) S. Hilbourne. Click image to enlarge. Credit: WhaleSETI

Earlier drone surveys covering thousands of hours in Hawai’i, Alaska, Antarctica, and Bermuda found no rings when humans were absent. This suggests humpbacks may direct these displays at us, either playfully or communicatively.

According to the researchers, the bubble rings often came with slow rolling, head lifts, or spy-hopping. These playful actions support the idea that ring-blowing is not accidental. One whale even played with seaweed before producing a ring.

Searching for alien intelligence

“Humpback whales often exhibit inquisitive, friendly behavior towards boats and human swimmers,” said co-lead author Jodi Frediani.

“We’ve now located a dozen whales from populations around the world, the majority of which have voluntarily approached boats and swimmers blowing bubble rings during these episodes of curious behavior.”

Most rings were generated using the blowhole, with no dramatic pre-ring gestures. Unlike dolphins that prepare visibly before blowing a ring, whales give no warning. The action appears smooth and sudden, with no body jerks or O-shaped naris.

The team suggests that humpbacks may be engaging in “play with a purpose.” Play could serve as a flexible behavior for testing environments, objects, and responses. It may also allow interspecies connection, much like a dolphin lifting a swimmer or a whale inspecting a human.

As with early efforts to classify alien signals, recognizing play and curiosity in other species teaches us how to listen.

The WhaleSETI team believes behaviors like ring-blowing may serve as training data to improve algorithms for decoding unknown signals.

Significance of whale bubble rings

The whales showed no signs of fear, annoyance, or aggression during these events. Many lingered after producing the ring, possibly watching our reactions. One whale made 11 rings in a single episode, suggesting intentional repetition.

Patterns of bubbles – rings, plumes, bursts – may form a continuum. Some bubbles might be failed rings. Others may convey intent or social cues. Documenting these actions and their contexts can improve how we understand other minds.

The researchers urge whale watchers, swimmers, and boaters to report such sightings. Include location, behavior, and if possible, visual proof. These citizen reports help build a richer picture of whale behavior and potentially interspecies connection.

Karen Pryor, a renowned animal trainer, noted that patterns of bubble production in cetaceans constitute a mode of communication not available to terrestrial mammals.

If whales try to communicate with us through bubble rings, even playfully, we should be listening.

The study is published in the journal Marine Mammal Science.

