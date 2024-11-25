Whales may have ultrasonic hearing as a form of defense

Ever wondered how the giants of the sea perceive the world around them? How do creatures like whales react to the symphony of sounds in their aquatic realm?

Well, an international team of marine biologists has rolled up its sleeves to find answers to these intriguing questions.

In a pioneering study that’s making waves, marine biologists from Norway, the U.S., and Denmark conducted the first-ever hearing test on live baleen whales.

The researchers’ motivation? An acute concern about the increasing noise pollution in our oceans and its impact on the sea-dwelling fauna.

Whales reacting to different sounds

The research team leading this innovative study devised a novel method to test the hearing abilities of two wild baleen whales by recording their brain waves.

They selected minke whales (Balaenoptera acutorostrata) as the first test subjects due to their relative compactness compared to other whales. The scientists charted their swimming routes through a slim channel nestled between two islands off Norway’s coast.

The team set up netted barriers near the area, which guided the whales into a small holding pen. Upon successful capture, the researchers – with a swift pull of the net placed beneath the whales – brought the giants to the surface.

The scientists attached gold-plated electrodes onto their skin. These electrodes recorded the whales’ brain waves in response to different sounds played out from nearby speakers.

Series of unprecedented discoveries

This unusual procedure marked the first such successful examination of its kind ever attempted.

It was assumed that the whales would respond to low-frequency sounds, based on prior research that studied the ear structure of deceased whales. As anticipated, the whales did respond to these sounds, but the scientists found that the whales also heard sounds of much higher frequencies too.

They responded to sounds in the 45 to 90 kHz range as well, which is well above the frequency of the sounds they make themselves.

Implications for marine science

This revelation implies that marine scientists worldwide might need to revisit earlier work that aimed to understand how whales react to sonar, underwater echo sounders, and other noises from seafaring vessels.

It could also spark new research avenues on how baleen whales shield themselves from their natural predators, the killer whales.

The findings from this study have far-reaching implications for conservation strategies targeting marine life, particularly baleen whales.

Impacts of noise pollution

Understanding that whales can hear a broader range of frequencies, including ultrasonic sounds, suggests that they may be more vulnerable to anthropogenic noise than previously assumed.

This revelation necessitates a recalibration of environmental policies and protective measures designed to mitigate the impact of ocean noise pollution.

Conservationists can leverage these insights to implement stricter maritime noise regulations and advocate for quieter shipping practices, which could reduce the stress whales experience in increasingly noisy oceans.

Future research directions

The pioneering nature of this study from the National Marine Mammal Foundation, San Diego, opens up numerous possibilities for future research in marine science. Scientists are now challenged to explore how the presence of ultrasonic sounds influences whale behavior and communication.

Additionally, further investigation into the auditory capabilities of different whale species could yield new data on their adaptation mechanisms. Researchers might also consider expanding this method to study other large marine animals that are potentially affected by noise pollution.

Ultimately, these efforts could refine our understanding of marine ecosystems, leading to more effective conservation initiatives and fostering coexistence between human activities and oceanic life.

Sounds from human activities

Research like this, as intriguing as it is, sheds light on how human activities, even those we may perceive as inconsequential “noises,” can adversely affect marine life.

It’s a sobering reminder of our responsibility as inhabitants of this planet. Indeed, the health of our oceans is a clear reflection of our conduct as its primary custodians.

Who knew a study on the hearing capabilities of whales would prompt such profound contemplation? That’s the beauty of science, ever-evolving, constantly surprising.

So, as we marvel at the minke whales’ superpower today, who knows, tomorrow might bring about more exciting revelations from the depths of our oceans.

The study is published in the journal Science.

