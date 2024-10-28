What age group is responsible for the most food waste?

Reducing food waste is crucial for creating sustainable societies, given the vast resources required to produce and distribute food.

Shockingly, about one-third of all food globally goes uneaten, representing not only the waste of a valuable resource but also an avoidable environmental burden.

Food waste patterns in Japan

In Japan, the scale of this issue is especially striking, with 2.47 megatons of household food waste generated in 2021, much of which could have still been consumed.

However, detailed insights into what types of food contribute most to the issue, their associated greenhouse gas emissions, and the demographics most prone to wasting food are still largely unknown.

To address this gap, a team of researchers led by Professor Yosuke Shigetomi from Ritsumeikan University set out to analyze household food waste patterns in Japan.

“We explored the intricate quantitative structure of household food waste and their corresponding life cycle greenhouse gas emissions from raw materials to retail utilizing a combination of household- and food-related economic statistics and life cycle assessment in Japan,” noted the researchers.

The findings, published in the journal Nature Communications, highlight critical links between food waste, age demographics, and emissions.

Focus of the research

Using previously collected data on food consumption, the research team examined over 2,000 food items to categorize their edible and inedible parts and the amount of waste they produce across households.

This large dataset, combined with socioeconomic statistics, allowed the researchers to study how wasted food varies by age and demographic factors.

Correlation between age and food waste

A major finding of the study was the link between household head age and food waste levels. Households headed by older individuals produced nearly twice the amount of food waste compared to those headed by people in their 30s.

Vegetables were the most frequently discarded items, followed by ready meals and fish, all contributing to significant greenhouse gas emissions. These results highlight a direct connection between an aging population and the environmental impacts of food waste.

“An aging population would be one of the hidden but key factors for consideration when proposing strategies to reduce food waste directly generated by households,” Shigetomi said.

Key contributors: Vegetables and meats

The study also pinpointed specific foods as major contributors to both waste and emissions. Vegetables were at the forefront of food waste across age groups, often linked to preferences and cooking habits that leave edible portions discarded.

Meats, while less frequently wasted, nonetheless produced substantial greenhouse gas emissions, making both categories critical targets for waste reduction.

“It will be essential to pay closer attention to the dietary preferences and lifestyles among different generations, particularly under the desire of dietary shifts towards vegetarianism for combating climate change,” Shigetomi explained.

Implications for policy and public awareness

The findings emphasize the need for targeted policies that consider generational differences in food preferences and waste habits.

As food-related greenhouse gasses become a growing concern in climate change discussions, these insights provide a foundation for shaping policies and campaigns that encourage mindful consumption and waste reduction.

Understanding which foods contribute most to waste can help in creating interventions tailored to high-impact areas, such as vegetable and ready-meal consumption in elderly households.

Public education also plays a pivotal role. Campaigns can highlight the environmental impact of waste and offer guidance on smarter storage and consumption practices.

By raising awareness, policymakers can help people become more mindful about meal planning, storage practices, and portioning to minimize waste.

Future directions for sustainable food practices

As Japan and other nations strive to reduce waste, this study offers a model for examining food waste within a demographic and environmental context.

Shigetomi’s work opens up opportunities to address food waste through targeted interventions that align with generational dietary habits, ultimately helping to reduce environmental impacts.

The hope is that these findings will inspire sustainable food practices that benefit individuals, households, and the broader environment.

—–

