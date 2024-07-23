What causes people to blush?

Blushing, that sudden warmth and redness in your cheeks during embarrassing or shy moments, is a uniquely human expression. Charles Darwin even called it “the most peculiar and most human of all expressions.”

But what exactly causes us this? What are the underlying mechanisms behind this intriguing phenomenon?

To understand why we blush, we need to look at how our emotions, brain, and social interactions work together.

Karaoke study reveals insights

To unravel these mysteries, researchers from the University of Amsterdam and the University of Chieti, under the supervision of the Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience, embarked on an innovative study.

They employed a creative and unconventional approach, using karaoke as a tool to evoke and study responses in a controlled environment.

This inventive method allowed the researchers to observe and measure the physiological and neurological aspects of blushing in real-time, providing new insights into this unique human expression.

Psychology behind blushing

“There’s this idea in psychology that dates back to Darwin, who said that blushing occurs when we think about what other people think of us, which involves relatively complex cognitive skills,” noted developmental psychologist Milica Nikolic.

To embark on this journey of unraveling the mysteries of blushing, the researchers skilfully used a karaoke setting.

Female adolescents, known for being particularly sensitive to social judgement and therefore more susceptible to blushing, were chosen as the study participants.

Novel approach to investigation

The participants were invited to the lab for two separate sessions. In the first session, they were asked to sing difficult karaoke songs to evoke a potential blushing response.

In the second session, they watched their own singing performances while their brain activity and physiological responses, including cheek temperature as an indicator of blushing, were measured.

Adding an extra layer of intrigue, the participants were told they would watch their recordings in the presence of an audience, and were also shown recordings from another participant and a professional singer disguised as a participant.

Neurobiology of blushing

Predictably, the researchers discovered that the participants blushed more often while watching their own performances.

Fascinatingly, the brain areas that were activated during these moments were not the ones traditionally known to play a role in understanding oneself or others’ mental states.

Blushing was associated with increased activity in the cerebellum, a brain region widely recognized for its role in movement and coordination, and also in the early visual areas.

“Lately, there has been a lot of research suggesting its involvement in emotional processing,” said Nikolic.

“Based on this we concluded that thinking about others’ thoughts may not be necessary for blushing to occur. Blushing may be a part of the automatic arousal you feel when you are exposed and there is something that is relevant to the self.”

Insights into the human psyche

“The next step would be to look at blushing under different conditions, or perhaps, even explore the phenomenon in younger children, before they have developed the cognitive skills to think about other people’s thoughts,” Nikolic noted.

Recognizing blushing as a universal phenomenon, Nikolic points out its relevance in understanding social anxietydisorder and everyday human interaction.

In understanding the nuances of blushing, we gain new insights into the human psyche and its complex emotional machinery.

Evolutionary perspective

Blushing may not just be a social cue but could also serve evolutionary purposes. From an evolutionary standpoint, displaying vulnerability through blushing may signal honesty or submission, fostering social bonds and cooperation within groups.

By revealing one’s emotional state, individuals could elicit empathy and support from others, which could have been critical for survival in early human communities.

This perspective aligns with the idea that blushing has been naturally selected as an adaptive trait, helping to maintain social harmony among individuals who share group dynamics.

Cultural perspectives on blushing

Blushing is not only a fascinating psychological and physiological phenomenon but also a cultural one.

Different cultures perceive and react to blushing in varied ways. In some Eastern cultures, blushing is seen as a sign of humility and modesty. These traits are highly valued. In contrast, Western cultures often interpret blushing as a sign of guilt or embarrassment.

These cultural differences highlight the complex interplay between biology and societal norms.

Understanding these cultural perspectives can provide us with a richer, more nuanced view of why we blush and how it’s interpreted by others around the world.

The study is published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B Biological Sciences.

