What every pet owner needs to know about heatstroke

Pets can’t tell you when they’re too hot, dizzy, or nauseous – or when something just feels off. As summer heats up, it’s up to you to recognize the signs and act fast if your pet shows symptoms of heatstroke.

Heatstroke is a medical emergency. It occurs when a pet’s body overheats and is unable to cool down on itself. If you even suspect your pet may have it, you need to get in touch with your usual vet or an emergency animal health service immediately.

Researchers have been studying the impacts of heatstroke on animals, and their conclusions are definite: heatstroke can harm just about every system in your pet’s body.

What exactly is heatstroke?

Heatstroke occurs when your dog’s body temperature gets too high – over 105.8°F. This may be caused by heat, lack of ventilation, excessive exercise, or being left inside a hot area such as a car or garage.

Some of the earliest symptoms of heatstroke are excessive drooling, heavy panting, and vomiting or dry heaving. You may find that your pet’s body is unusually hot, particularly around the head.

They may begin to stumble, move in an uncoordinated manner, or collapse. In more severe cases, seizures can happen, and some animals become unable to stand or walk at all.

If untreated, that the elevated temperature starts to disrupt essential functions such as circulation and digestion. It can spiral rapidly into organ damage – impacting the liver, kidneys, and digestive system – and can result in coma or death if left unaddressed in a timely manner.

Act fast, don’t wait

Start by getting your pet out of the heat. Bring them inside or move them to a shady area. Then, get them to a veterinarian immediately. Every second counts.

While preparing to leave, you can begin to gently cool them down. Wet towels with room temperature or cool (not cold) water and place them over your pet’s head and body.

Keep air circulating by placing them in front of a fan or under air conditioning if available. The goal is to gradually reduce their temperature – not to shock the system.

Do not let active cooling efforts delay travel to your nearest veterinary support. Never submerge your pet in ice or cold water, as this can lead to shock.

How vets treat heatstroke

Once at the clinic, your vet will assess the situation and begin treatment right away. In many cases, they will administer oxygen and start actively cooling the pet.

They may provide fluids either intravenously or under the skin, depending on the severity of dehydration.

Some pets need medications to support their heart or gastrointestinal function. Vets will also run lab work to evaluate internal damage and may need to hospitalize the animal for monitoring and recovery.

How pets get heatstroke

Heatstroke doesn’t necessarily occur in extreme situations. It’s usually a result of a combination of heat, humidity, poor ventilation, and insufficient shade or access to drinking water.

Cars are particularly perilous – even when the weather is not hot. The temperature in a parked car can quickly rise, making it a deadly trap.

Even though dogs are more commonly afflicted, cats are also vulnerable. Cats don’t cool themselves with panting like dogs, so when they begin to pant, it means they’re in distress. Stress or heat might be the reason.

Some animals are more susceptible than others. Short-snouted dogs – such as bulldogs or pugs – will usually struggle more with body temperature control. Thickly coated pets, higher-weight pets, or pets who aren’t accustomed to warm temperatures are also at increased risk.

In a few situations, exertional heatstroke can occur in dogs from exercise, even on a cool day, if they have not acclimatized to the heat.

Prevention starts with you

Prevention of heatstroke is the simplest way to guard your pet. Always ensure your pet can get to shade and loads of fresh water if outside. Never leave them in a parked car for even a few minutes.

If you’re walking your dog, try to do so early in the morning or later in the evening when the sun is less intense. When the weather is warm, keep things physically light and try to stay away from heavy exercise, particularly with pets that are most susceptible.

Our pets rely on us to protect them. Understanding how heatstroke occurs, how to recognize it, and what to do can be the difference between life and death.

