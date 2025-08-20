Searching for answers behind the extinction of the largest primate that ever lived

An international team of researchers is looking for answers behind the mystery of Gigantopithecus blacki, a giant prehistoric primate that once lived in what is now southern China.

The species is known from its teeth and mandibles found in cave sites.

The fossils suggest it was the largest primate ever, with estimates of its size ranging from about 1.8 to 3 meters in height (5.9 to 9.8 feet) and weighing around 250 kilograms (551 pounds).

In search of Gigantopithecus blacki

Gigantopithecus blacki roamed and ruled the wilderness of southern China during the Pleistocene epoch, roughly 2 million to 300,000 years ago.

Its demise is enigmatic considering that it was one of the few Asian great apes to go extinct in the last 2.6 million years, whereas others, including orangutan, survived until the present.

The cause of the disappearance of Gigantopithecus blacki remains unresolved, but new findings could shed light on primate resilience and the fate of megafauna in this region.

G. blacki – a very distant human ancestor – went extinct before humans arrived in the region. The cause of this extinction has been a burning question among scientists.

The experts report that these primates were unable to adapt their behavior and food preferences to survive shifting environmental conditions.

An enigma in paleontology

The story of Gigantopithcus blacki is an enigma in paleontology.

“How could such a mighty creature go extinct at a time when other primates were adapting and surviving?” questioned the study’s co-lead author Professor Yingqi Zhang, from the Institute of Vertebrate Palaeontology and Palaeoanthropology (IVPP).

“The unresolved cause of its disappearance has become the Holy Grail in this discipline. The IVPP has been excavating for G. blacki evidence in this region for over 10 years but without solid dating and a consistent environmental analysis, the cause of its extinction had eluded us,” Zhang continued.

The researchers analyzed new evidence from a large-scale project conducted in 22 cave sites spread across the Guangxi Province in southern China.

“It’s a major feat to present a defined cause for the extinction of a species,” said study co-lead author Professor Kira Westaway, a geochronologist at Macquarie University.

“But establishing the exact time when a species disappears from the fossil record gives us a target time frame for an environmental reconstruction and behavior assessment. Without robust dating, you are simply looking for clues in the wrong places,” Westaway concluded.

How the research was conducted

The team used multiple techniques to date the collected samples. Researchers at Southern Cross University analyzed Gigantopithcus blacki teeth to gain a better understanding of the apes’ behavior.

Experts at Australian National University (ANU) and Flinders University studied the pollen and fossil bearing sediments in the cave where the primates once thrived.

“By direct-dating the fossil remains, we confirmed their age aligns with the luminescence sequence in the sediments where they were found, giving us a comprehensive and reliable chronology for the extinction of G. blacki,” explained study co-author and Southern Cross University Professor Renaud Joannes-Boyau.

Based on their detailed analyses, the researchers were able to establish the environmental conditions leading up to when G. blacki went extinct.

They also modeled the primate’s behavior using trace element and dental microwear textural analysis (DMTA) of the teeth.

“Teeth provide a staggering insight into the behavior of the species indicating stress, diversity of food sources, and repeated behaviors,” said Professor Joannes-Boyau.

What the scientists learned

The experts determined that Gigantopithecus blacki went extinct between 295,000 and 215,000 years ago, which is much earlier than previously thought.

Up until this time, these ancient primates flourished in a rich and diverse forest.

Fossilized teeth and jawbones reveal that G. blacki had powerful jaws and massive molars. Those features suggest it was a specialized plant-eater, most likely thriving on a diet of bamboo, fruits, and other tough vegetation.

Its size and teeth point to an animal adapted to grinding through fibrous plants rather than hunting or eating meat.

Researchers believe its reliance on forest habitats made it vulnerable as climates shifted and forests receded.

As grasslands spread and bamboo thinned, this giant ape likely struggled to find enough food, especially with competition from other species.

As a result, the giant primates grew reliant on a less nutritious back up food source.

With less energy from their food, the apes would have ultimately became less mobile, had a reduced geographic range for foraging, and faced chronic stress and dwindling numbers.

Why Gigantopithecus blacki matters

G. blacki was the ultimate specialist, compared to the more agile adapters like orangutans, and this ultimately led to its demise.

With the threat of a sixth mass extinction event looming over us, there is an urgent need to understand why species go extinct.

Exploring the reasons for past unresolved extinctions gives us a good starting point to understand primate resilience and the fate of other large animals, in the past and future.

The full study is published in the journal Nature.

Image Credit: Garcia/Joannes-Boyau (Southern Cross University)

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–