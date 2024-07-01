What is a ‘kugelblitze’ and why should you care?

For nearly the last seventy years, the corridors of astrophysics have been echoing with the murmur of an exciting theory: the existence of ‘kugelblitze’.

These are not your average black holes. They are born not from the collapse of matter, but conceived through incredibly dense concentrations of light.

When light becomes matter

Kugelblitze have been speculated as the potential key to unlocking mysteries of the universe, like dark matter, and perhaps more enticingly, powering spaceships of the future.

However, this extraordinary theory has just hit a roadblock.

A formidable team of researchers from the University of Waterloo and Universidad Complutense de Madrid, led by the brilliant Eduardo Martín-Martínez, a professor of applied mathematics and mathematical physics, has established that kugelblitz might not be a reality in our universe.

Their compelling research, conveniently titled “No black holes from light,” is soon to be published in the Physical Review Letters after a preprint on arXiv.

Black holes and the quantum realm

The quantum realm and black holes share intriguing connections. Quantum mechanics governs the behavior of particles at the smallest scales. Black holes represent extreme gravity at cosmic scales.

Scientists believe quantum effects become important near a black hole’s center. Hawking radiation, a quantum phenomenon, causes black holes to slowly evaporate.

The black hole information paradox arises from conflicts between quantum theory and general relativity.

Researchers study black holes to better understand quantum gravity. Some theories propose black holes as gateways to other universes via quantum effects.

The relationship between these realms remains an active area of research in theoretical physics.

Kugelblitze bites the dust

“The most commonly known black holes are those caused by enormous concentrations of regular matter collapsing under its own gravity,” said Prof. Martín-Martínez, who is also affiliated with the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics. “However, this prediction was made without considering quantum effects.”

Trying to shed light on the matter, the team built a mathematical model, incorporating quantum effects.

They found that the concentration of light needed to spawn a kugelblitz outpaces the light intensity found in quasars, the brightest objects in our cosmos, by tens of orders of magnitude.

Quantum quirks and light limits

“Long before you could reach that intensity of light, certain quantum effects would occur first,” José Polo-Gómez, a Ph.D. candidate in applied mathematics and quantum information, remarked.

“That strong of a concentration of light would lead to the spontaneous creation of particles like electron-positron pairs, which would move very quickly away from the area.”

Though testing such effects on Earth isn’t possible with current technologies, the team’s confidence in their findings stems from the rock-solid principles of mathematics and science, that also power positron emission tomography (PET) scans.

“Electrons, and their antiparticles (positrons) can annihilate each other and disintegrate into pairs of photons, or light ‘particles’,” Martín-Martínez explained.

“When there is a large concentration of photons they can disintegrate into electron-positron pairs, which are quickly scattered away taking the energy with them and preventing the gravitational collapse.”

Fundamental physics strikes again

While the sprint towards kugelblitze might’ve hit an unexpected speed breaker, the research is a massive victory for fundamental physics.

This collaborative effort between applied mathematics, the Perimeter Institute, and the Institute for Quantum Computing at Waterloo is laying the foundation for future significant scientific breakthroughs.

“While these discoveries may not have known applications right now, we are laying the groundwork for our descendants’ technological innovations,” Polo-Gómez ambitiously outlines.

“The science behind PET scan machines was once just as theoretical, and now there’s one in every hospital.”

Kugelblitze pushed boundaries but fell short

As we conclude this enlightening journey, let’s remember science is not just about confirming theories but also about disproving them. Today’s quantum quirks are the stepping stones for tomorrow’s path-breaking technologies.

While kugelblitze may not have panned out the way they were imagined, they’ve undoubtedly illuminated a new direction for further exploration.

Whether it’s understanding the universe or developing technologies for future generations, every ‘eureka’ moment counts, including those that remind us of what is not possible.

And in this vast expanse of what we know and what remains unknown, one fact remains resolute – on the journey of scientific discovery, there’s never a dull moment.

The full study was published in the journal arXiv.

