What is a pink micromoon? You'll find out this weekend

The Moon has always fascinated humans. But even now, with satellites and science at our fingertips, the Moon can still surprise us. This Saturday night, skywatchers will witness one such surprise: a pink micromoon.

While not as dramatic as a total eclipse or as bright as a supermoon, the micromoon holds its own quiet charm. It’s a moment to pause, look up, and remember that the heavens are always in motion – even if the changes aren’t always obvious.

Let’s explore what makes a micromoon special, why our brains sometimes trick us, and how even seasoned scientists are still mystified by the Moon’s shifting appearance.

What exactly is a micromoon?

A micromoon occurs when the Moon reaches the farthest point in its elliptical orbit around Earth. That moment, called apogee, coincides with the full moon phase.

When this happens, the Moon looks smaller and dimmer than usual. The effect is subtle – most people won’t notice unless they compare photos side by side.

“It’s a very subtle difference,” said astrophysicist Alain Brizard from Saint Michael’s College in Vermont.

In contrast, a supermoon happens when the Moon is at its closest point to Earth. The difference between a micromoon and a supermoon isn’t huge, but it’s measurable. Supermoons can appear about 14% larger and 30% brighter.

Micromoons and supermoons aren’t rare. They happen several times a year when the Moon’s full phase syncs up with the right point in its orbit.

Another micromoon will arrive in May. Three supermoons are expected later this year in October, November, and December.

The Moon illusion

Many people believe the Moon looks biggest when it rises over the horizon. This is true – at least, visually.

When we see the Moon rise over city skylines, treetops, or mountains, it can seem enormous. The truth is, though, that its size hasn’t changed at all. It’s a trick of the mind.

Photos show the Moon stays the same width, whether near the horizon or overhead. Still, our eyes say otherwise. The Moon looks larger near the horizon, though it’s not.

This illusion comes from how our brains handle visual information. It’s a perception trick. Even after thousands of years of watching the Moon, no one fully understands why we see it this way.

This phenomenon is known as the Moon illusion. It has nothing to do with the Moon itself and everything to do with human perception.

How to test the micromoon illusion yourself

You don’t need a telescope to prove the illusion is real.

NASA suggests simple tests. Hold out your index finger next to the Moon. Your fingernail and the Moon will appear nearly the same size – no matter where the Moon sits in the sky.

You can also look through a paper tube or even bend over and look between your legs. The Moon will suddenly seem much smaller than it did a moment before.

Step outside on a full moon night and watch the Moon as it rises. It can feel magical – so big and beautiful that it might make you say “Wow!” out loud.

When the Moon is low in the sky, near mountains, buildings, or trees, it looks huge. It seems like it’s towering over the landscape.

But here’s the truth: the Moon hasn’t actually grown. Your brain is just playing a trick on you.

The large size you see is an illusion. It’s not caused by the atmosphere or the Moon’s distance. It’s all about how your mind interprets the scene in front of you.

Why the micromoon looks pinkish

While the Moon doesn’t grow or shrink in size, it can appear to change color.

When the Moon is low in the sky, it often looks pink, yellow, or sometimes orange. This happens because its light must travel through more of Earth’s atmosphere.

The atmosphere scatters shorter wavelengths of light, like blue and violet. What’s left are the longer wavelengths – pink, orange, and yellow.

Dust or pollution in the air can make this effect stronger, giving the Moon a deeper red or orange tint.

This effect is especially visible during events like lunar eclipses. A total eclipse in March turned the Moon a deep coppery red – a visual reminder of how much the atmosphere shapes what we see.

Theories behind the Moon illusion

Despite centuries of study, scientists still don’t have a full explanation for the Moon illusion. Here’s the surprising part: scientists still don’t fully understand why the Moon illusion happens.

That might sound frustrating if you like clear answers. But it also shows how mysterious our brains can be. Even after years of research, no one has found a complete explanation for why the Moon looks bigger near the horizon.

So depending on how you see it, this mystery can either be disappointing – or something to wonder about and enjoy.

The most common idea is that our brains misjudge size and distance when the Moon is near the horizon. When objects like buildings, mountains, or trees are in the foreground, they can trick the brain into thinking the Moon is closer – and therefore larger – than it actually is.

One well-known theory is the Ponzo illusion. Imagine railroad tracks converging into the distance. Place two identical lines across the tracks – one higher, one lower.

The upper line will seem longer. This may be similar to how we view the Moon over a landscape.

But the mystery deepens. Astronauts in space, far from any such cues, also report seeing the Moon illusion. So the story doesn’t end there.

Why the micromoon’s mystery is worth enjoying

In the end, maybe we don’t need a perfect answer.

Imagine seeing the Moon rise during the day over mountains. Even without knowing the science behind it, that sight can fill you with wonder.

We may not fully understand why the Moon looks bigger or more dramatic at times. But while scientists keep searching for answers, there’s nothing stopping us from enjoying the view.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–