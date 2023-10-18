What is driving the surge of microplastics found in the Arctic?

The intrusion of microplastics, minute but insidious pollutants, is no longer just a concern for densely populated or industrial regions. Microplastics have breached the remote sanctity of the Arctic, threatening its intricate ecosystem.

In a revealing journey into the cold waters of the Barents Sea, scientists shed light on this modern crisis unfolding in the depths of one of the world’s most productive and biodiverse marine environments.

The fragile Arctic invaded by microplastics

Microplastics, tiny plastic fragments less than 5 millimeters in length, have been spotlighted as a growing environmental threat. These particles have infiltrated even the most remote oceanic realms, raising alarm about their impact on marine ecosystems.

This is particularly true in the context of the Arctic’s climatic and ecological sensitivity. The Barents Sea, an area of rich biological diversity and high marine productivity, hasn’t escaped this global environmental trespass.

The region, critical for various species and a significant influencer of the Arctic climate, faces potential ecological upheaval due to the increasing microplastic contamination. This pollution is exacerbated by various factors, including ice melts, tourism, inadequate waste management practices, and maritime activities such as shipping and fishing.

Studying microplastic distribution

A team of researchers from Plymouth Marine Laboratory and the University of Exeter embarked on an investigative voyage, collecting sub-surface water samples across extensive transects of the Barents Sea.

Their mission was multifaceted: quantify, characterize, and map the distribution of microplastics. They also sought to understand their potential implications, particularly on zooplankton communities, a foundational element in the marine food web.

Zooplankton’s potential ingestion of microplastics poses serious concerns. By mistaking these particles for food, these organisms introduce synthetic materials into the food chain. This impacts not only their health and reproductive success, but also potentially alters essential biogeochemical cycles.

Microplastics pervade the Arctic

The study’s findings were sobering. The scientists quantified an average microplastic concentration of 0.011 per cubic meter in the eastern Barents Sea, with noticeable variability in distribution. Concentrations spiked nearer to land masses and areas of ice melt, indicating these as major contributors to the problem.

These microplastics were predominantly fibrous (92.1%) and conspicuously colored, mostly blue (79%) or red (17%). Analyzing the composition revealed them to be mostly modified cellulose compounds like rayon. They also found traces of polyester, elastomers, and acrylics, pointing to anthropogenic sources.

Local activities amplify the issue

The research underscored the role of local human activities in escalating this environmental issue. The growing tourism industry in regions like Svalbard, coupled with insufficient waste management infrastructures, likely contributes significantly to the marine microplastic concentrations.

Additionally, other sources such as wastewater discharge, shipping operations, and fishing activities compound the issue, particularly near the coastline.

Lead author Heather Emberson-Marl emphasized the need for more extensive research in this field, considering the scarcity of data regarding microplastics in the Arctic. She stressed the importance of standardized sampling protocols to enhance the comparability and reliability of future studies.

Co-author Dr. Rachel Coppock echoed these concerns. She added a poignant reminder of the far-reaching influence of human activities on the environment. The journey of microplastics from populated regions to the remote Arctic exemplifies the extensive impact of human behavior on distant ecosystems.

Ecological wake-up call

This study is not just a revelation of a hidden crisis but a call to action. The presence of microplastics in a region as remote as the Barents Sea is a stark reminder of the longevity and pervasiveness of plastic pollution. The implications of these findings are far-reaching. They underscore the urgency for global strategies to mitigate plastic waste and safeguard vulnerable marine ecosystems.

With funding from the UK’s Natural Environment Research Council (NERC), among others, this research marks a critical step in understanding and ultimately curbing the microplastic menace. The ultimate goal is ensuring the preservation of the Arctic’s pristine marine environment for future generations.

The full study is published in the journal Frontiers of Science.

